My gaming laptop setup's secret weapon just took its first ever price cut

I've never had a desktop PC, relying solely on gaming laptops hooked up to all manner of monitors and docks. I'm still able to play everything I like, at sturdy resolutions, all while being able to transport my setup whenever I choose. A little helping hand certainly comes in handy when it comes to cooling even the best gaming laptops, though.

I've always been wary of laptop cooling stands - cheap options often just blow dust back into your system, causing more problems than they solve. The Razer Laptop Cooling Pad is different, though, and it's been at the center of my setup all year round. After months of price checking, I can finally say the savings are here. The pad is available for $129.99 at Amazon this week, the first time it's ever been discounted from its $169.99 MSRP.

Razer Laptop Cooling Pad | $169.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Razer Laptop Cooling Pad has been sitting proudly on my desk since April, when I called it 'pricey but worth it'. The RGB-enabled fan stand is looking even better this week, taking a $40 discount for the first time ever. That means you're getting the gadget for just $129.99 at Amazon, a record-low price.

This thing has been stuck at $169.99 throughout its entire life so far. Today's discount marks the first time I've ever seen those numbers waver. $40 off is a pretty impressive first saving on a Razer gadget, and goes a long way to keeping the pad competitive.

Should you buy the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad?

(Image credit: Future)

When I'm not testing a new gaming laptop, I use the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad with a Blade 14, but you don't need to have a Sneki machine. The pad is compatible with all 14-inch, 16-inch, and 18-inch rigs, providing additional pressure chamber cooling to keep everything running smoothly.

Of course, there are some sweeteners mixed in if you do have one of the best Razer laptops. Blade owners can enjoy smart controls via a USB-A connection, dynamically adjusting fan speeds based on your system's curre