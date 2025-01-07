MSI launches six new 18-inch gaming laptops at CES

MSI is going big this CES, with six new 18-inch gaming laptops being unveiled in Las Vegas this week. These models span the full high-performance range, covering both Intel and AMD configurations with optional AI enhancements built in. The MSI Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth lines are all seeing refreshes, with the latest processors and RTX 50-Series graphics cards leading the way. Considering these are already some of the best gaming laptops in the business, these beasts are only getting better.

On the Intel side, MSI has plugged the latest Core Ultra 200HX and 200H processors into its 2025 lineup, with all their integrated NPU performance. Meanwhile, it's the Ryzen 9000HX series taking up the flagship in the majority of this week's AMD announcements. That leaves only a few rigs sporting the red team's Ryzen AI 300 Series processors - a powerful chip that revs up to 50 TOPS for an incredibly efficient processing system. That's an odd play for a lineup that seems so laser-focused on AI processes, but for now, we've only got specs on paper.

MSI Titan

The MSI Titan 18 HX was among the most powerful gaming laptops I tested last year (bested only by the Raider). 2025's iteration doubles down on that performance, with Intel's Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and either an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 GPU. Those GPUs are running at top pelt as well, with the brand's OverBoost Ultra tech pushing up to 270W of total power. The MSI Titan 18 HX AI comes armed with the same 18-inch UHD display that we saw in the previous generation, while also upgrading its connectivity with two Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Titan 18 HX AI Display 18-inch UHD+ MiniLED at 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB GDDR7) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 (24GB GDDR7) RAM 2x DDR5 slots, up to 96GB Storage 1x NVMe M.2 SSD PCle Gen5 x4 | 3x NVMe M.2 SSD PCle Gen4 x4 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 5, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x SD Express reader Connection Intel Killer WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Weight 3.6kg

MSI Raider

Strangely, the MSI Raider 18 HX beat the Titan in my testing last year, and with two new models hitting the shelves in 2025, the brand is leaning into its classic chunkster. The MSI Raider 18 HX AI and the MSI Raider A18 HX look similar in name, but their processors set them far apart. The Raider 18 HX AI leans into, you guessed it, Intel's AI-powered Core Ultra 9 275HX processor while the A18 HX takes a more traditional route with its AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D CPU.

That Intel processor means the HX AI benefits from Thunderbolt 5 support, whereas the AMD build sticks to older Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB4 Type-C ports, but both models sport Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Raider 18 HX AI Display 18-inch UHD+ MiniLED at 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB GDDR7) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 (24GB GDDR7) RAM 2x DDR5 slots, up to 96GB Storage 1x NVMe M.2 SSD PCle Gen5 x4 | 1x NVMe M.2 SSD PCle Gen4 x4 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 5, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x SD Express reader Connection Intel Killer WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Weight 3.6kg

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Raider A18 HX Display 18-inch UHD+ MiniLED at 120Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB GDDR7) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 (24GB GDDR7) RAM 2x DDR5 slots, up to 96GB Storage 1x NVMe M.2 SSD PCle Gen5 x4 | 1x NVMe M.2 SSD PCle Gen4 x4 Ports 2x USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x SD Express reader Connection AMD Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Weight 3.6kg

MSI Vector

CES 2025 marks the first ever 18-inch MSI Vector machine, a slightly cheaper rig packed with the latest Fire Range AMD Zen 5 processors (and an older Ryzen 9 8945HX option). With its RTX 5070 Ti GPU, this is one of the few mid-range specs on the show floor this year. The Vector's display is knocked down a peg compared to the traditionally more premium Raider and Titan, packing a fairly standard QHD+, 240Hz panel. It's still good to see a Thunderbolt 4 entry, though, especially considering this could be one of the most high-value picks once those prices start to drop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Vector A18 HX Display 18-inch QHD+ IPS-level at 240Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX | AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (12GB GDDR7) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB GDDR7) RAM 2x DDR5 slots, up to 96GB Storage 1x NVMe M.2 SSD PCle Gen5 x4 | 1x NVMe M.2 SSD PCle Gen4 x4 Ports 2x USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), 3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x SD Express reader Connection AMD Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Weight 3.6kg

MSI Stealth

Both the new MSI Stealth 18 HX AI and MSI Stealth A18 AI+ look to be the most versatile of the brand's CES 18-inch lineup. This is a simple Intel / AMD split, with the former packing an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU and the latter sticking with the fantastic AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. That's a processor that's proven its worth even in cheaper configurations, and a must-see in slimline machines like the Stealth. Both configurations come with a 4K option (a MiniLED at 120Hz) but can also be specced up for speed with a QHD+ panel at 240Hz. GPUs span RTX 5070 Ti to RTX 5090, the largest range of MSI's CES laptop lineup, though that Intel model does benefit from Thunderbolt 4 as well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Stealth 18 HX AI Display 18-inch UHD+ MiniLED at 120Hz | 18-inch QHD+ IPS-level at 240Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (12GB GDDR7) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB GDDR7) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 (24GB GDDR7) RAM 2x DDR5 slots, up to 96GB Storage 1x NVMe M.2 SSD PCle Gen4 x4 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x SD Express reader Connection Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Weight 2.89kg

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Stealth A18 AI+ Display 18-inch UHD+ MiniLED at 120Hz | 18-inch QHD+ IPS-level at 240Hz Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (12GB GDDR7) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB GDDR7) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 (24GB GDDR7) RAM 2x DDR5 slots, up to 96GB Storage 1x NVMe M.2 SSD PCle Gen4 x4 Ports 2x USB4 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x SD Express reader Connection AMD WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Weight 2.89kg

Between brands? We're also rounding up all the best Razer laptops and the best Alienware laptops on the market, as well as the best Asus gaming laptops.