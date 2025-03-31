Gigabyte just launched its new Aorus Master RTX 50-Series gaming laptops, and they have a Razer-beating TGP

Gigabyte has just launched its new RTX 50-Series Aorus Master 16 and 18 gaming laptops, hitting Newegg's shelves starting at $3,099.99. The new devices are only available with either an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 card at the moment (and availability on the latter is already starting to wane from pre-orders alone), but that top-line GPU does pack a full 175W TGP, beating the Razer Blade 16's 160W.

With their OLED and Mini LED displays, brand new thermal designs, and up to 175W TGP, these rigs could well be some of the best gaming laptops of this generation. Right now, there are three available to buy from Newegg's shelves; two 16-inchers with either an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 (which also doubles your storage) and an 18-inch RTX 5080 device. The latter swaps the OLED panel from the 16-inch models with a Mini LED display.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | $3,099.99 at Newegg

The cheapest configuration of the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 currently available to buy is this $3,099.99 RTX 5080 model. That comes packed with Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and launches with an OLED display, Thunderbolt 5 compatibility, and all the RGB lighting you could ask for. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | RTX 5080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display Buy it if: ✅ You're upgrading from an RTX 30-Series

✅ Display quality is a priority

✅ You want to play with RGB lighting Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a 16-inch RTX 4090 machine

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 RTX 5090 gaming laptop | $4,299.99 at Newegg

If you're looking to push the boat out, Newegg also has RTX 5090 models available starting today. This configuration bumps up your storage to 2TB while upgrading your GPU - for a significant $1,200 price increase over the model above. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | RTX 5090 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 240Hz OLED display Buy it if: ✅ You want the flagship from the new generation

✅ You're investing in a long-term machine

✅ You prefer OLED to Mini LED Don't buy it if: ❌ You're happy keeping your laptop on your desk

Gigabyte Aorus Master 18 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | $3,299.99 at Newegg

For those who don't need to travel with their machine, the Gigabyte Aorus Master 18 is also now available. This RTX 5080 GPU will have a little more breathing room in the larger 18-inch chassis, and you're also trading that OLED screen for a Mini LED by sizing up. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | RTX 5080 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 240Hz Mini LED display Buy it if: ✅ Your laptop generally stays at home

✅ You need plenty of ports

✅ You prefer Mini LED to OLED Don't buy it if: ❌ You travel regularly with your laptop

So what's Gigabyte done with its new 2025 range? Windforce Infinity EX is a term brand fans will be well-acquainted with over the last few months of marketing, but if you're new to the range it's well worth taking note of.

Gaming laptops of this generation look to be prioritizing efficiency, but those high-end GPUs still need adequate cooling. Gigabyte's new thermal design uses 158 asymmetric blades in its fans as well as a new lateral design and additional air channeling to keep those temps low.

Under the hood, each of these machines is in Intel's camp, with the new Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX at the helm and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. That means extra high-speed display connections, faster data transfer, and a bolstered power delivery system.

The RTX 5090 mobile GPUs inside the top-end 16-inch and 18-inch models both run at up to 175W Max TGP - an improvement over the 155-160W Razer Blade 16 2025 I reviewed last week. I haven't had one in to test yet, but considering it's got a thicker chassis, a newer CPU, and it's pushing slightly more power to its graphics, that could mean the Aorus Master is capable of higher native framerate performance - albeit without the luxury of Razer.

Of course, it's 2025, so Gigabyte's thrown a little AI into the mix. GiMATE takes control of your system management, regulating power, fans, and performance settings depending on your current activity.

Up top, the 16-inch Gigabyte Aorus Master uses a 240Hz QHD+ OLED display - a feature that started making its way to the market last year, but seems to have ruled the flagships in 2025. This iteration offers a minimalist 3mm bezel, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The 18-inch steps away from this OLED trend, instead offering a Mini LED panel capable of running up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and still following the same 240Hz refresh rate.

Both the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 and 18 launch today, after only appearing in pre-orders at Newegg.

I'm also rounding up all the best Razer laptops and the best Asus gaming laptops for those shopping around. It's also worth keeping an eye on the best Alienware laptops this year as well.