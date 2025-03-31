Gigabyte just launched its new Aorus Master RTX 50-Series gaming laptops, and they have a Razer-beating TGP

RTX 5080 gaming laptops now available from $3,099.99

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 and Gigabyte Aorus Master 18 gaming laptops on a purple background
(Image credit: Future)

Gigabyte has just launched its new RTX 50-Series Aorus Master 16 and 18 gaming laptops, hitting Newegg's shelves starting at $3,099.99. The new devices are only available with either an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 card at the moment (and availability on the latter is already starting to wane from pre-orders alone), but that top-line GPU does pack a full 175W TGP, beating the Razer Blade 16's 160W.

With their OLED and Mini LED displays, brand new thermal designs, and up to 175W TGP, these rigs could well be some of the best gaming laptops of this generation. Right now, there are three available to buy from Newegg's shelves; two 16-inchers with either an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 (which also doubles your storage) and an 18-inch RTX 5080 device. The latter swaps the OLED panel from the 16-inch models with a Mini LED display.

So what's Gigabyte done with its new 2025 range? Windforce Infinity EX is a term brand fans will be well-acquainted with over the last few months of marketing, but if you're new to the range it's well worth taking note of.

Gaming laptops of this generation look to be prioritizing efficiency, but those high-end GPUs still need adequate cooling. Gigabyte's new thermal design uses 158 asymmetric blades in its fans as well as a new lateral design and additional air channeling to keep those temps low.

Under the hood, each of these machines is in Intel's camp, with the new Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX at the helm and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. That means extra high-speed display connections, faster data transfer, and a bolstered power delivery system.

The RTX 5090 mobile GPUs inside the top-end 16-inch and 18-inch models both run at up to 175W Max TGP - an improvement over the 155-160W Razer Blade 16 2025 I reviewed last week. I haven't had one in to test yet, but considering it's got a thicker chassis, a newer CPU, and it's pushing slightly more power to its graphics, that could mean the Aorus Master is capable of higher native framerate performance - albeit without the luxury of Razer.

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Of course, it's 2025, so Gigabyte's thrown a little AI into the mix. GiMATE takes control of your system management, regulating power, fans, and performance settings depending on your current activity.

Up top, the 16-inch Gigabyte Aorus Master uses a 240Hz QHD+ OLED display - a feature that started making its way to the market last year, but seems to have ruled the flagships in 2025. This iteration offers a minimalist 3mm bezel, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The 18-inch steps away from this OLED trend, instead offering a Mini LED panel capable of running up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and still following the same 240Hz refresh rate.

Both the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 and 18 launch today, after only appearing in pre-orders at Newegg.

I'm also rounding up all the best Razer laptops and the best Asus gaming laptops for those shopping around. It's also worth keeping an eye on the best Alienware laptops this year as well.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
