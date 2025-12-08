If you missed last month's PS5 deals, you have a second chance thanks to these Sony holiday savings

If you missed out on last month's Black Friday savings, PlayStation Direct has come to the rescue. The official PlayStation online store has dropped its huge list of holiday savings on everything from PS5 consoles and bundles, controllers, and other accessories, and plenty of November's best deals have made a comeback.

This sale could be a perfect time to grab a PS5 in time for the holidays, especially as the stunning black limited edition Ghost of Yotei bundle is back down to $499 at PS Direct, and Christmas is little over two weeks away. Outside of PS5 bundle deals, there's also $100 off all other consoles, including both disc editions and digital versions, and you can grab an extra DualSense for as little as $54.99 at PS Direct too.

Seeing a return of last month's best bargains has made this PlayStation fan a happy chappy, especially as that rare $20 off the PS Portal and the $30 off PlayStation Edge controller deal are here to stay. No matter what you have your eyes on, there's plenty on offer here, but remember to get your orders in before December 16th 11am PST to ensure plenty of time for delivery before Christmas Day.