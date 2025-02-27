I secretly love using this retro handheld for Sega games, but don't tell the Genesis in my living room

As a Sega stan, I honestly didn't think I'd be using a retro handheld to emulate Genesis and Saturn games in 2025. Yet, I keep finding myself reaching for a specific portable console, one that looks and feels almost like an authentic controller. Playing everything from the OG Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy to Capcom's legacy of fighters feels truly awesome on this device, and it's well worth picking up if you haven't got the space or cash for original systems.

Available for $79.97 at Amazon, the Anbernic RG ARC-D is designed to emulate a variety of history's best retro consoles using a hybrid Linux and Android setup. While the fact it looks like a pocket friendly version of the Japanese Saturn suggests its the best gaming handheld for Sega games specifically, it can actually handle a whole bunch of old games from yesteryear. Simply put, there's nothing stopping you firing up Pokemon Blue on this thing, and the idea of exploring Kanto using a Sega-style D-pad and six face buttons pleases me greatly.

Hell, you can even dive into Nintendo DS games on this handheld since it's armed with a 4-inch touchscreen, which feels slightly wild. However, I'd still argue that Sega classics are this handheld's bread and butter, as while there are plenty of portables out there that can run Retroarch using Android or Linux, I can guarantee none of them will feel as authentic as this one.

Anbernic RG ARC-D | $79.97 at Amazon

The RG ARC-D technically isn't discounted right now at Amazon, but I've spotted the Anbernic handheld at the retailer for upwards of $130 in the past. I'm not too sure whether we're looking at a permanent price cut or a temporary reduction, but I'd pick up this dual Android/Linux handheld for under $80 any day of the week. Buy it if: ✅ You love retro Sega games

✅ You want to emulate a bunch of consoles

✅ You want to use Android and Linux Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer an analogue stick

❌ You're looking to play PS2 and Xbox UK: £119.99 at Amazon

I am the proud owner of a white Japanese Sega Saturn, and I'm pretty touch-familiar with how the plastic of the console and its controller feels. Somehow, Anbernic has managed to mimic the texture of the PS1 rival's d-pad and face buttons perfectly, even going as far to make the RG ARC D feel more premium than the original accessory.

The physical side of using old consoles is a huge part of the experience for me. It's the reason why I still have multiple CRT TVs scattered across my house and numerous retro systems. But, if you give me something that feels like the real deal mixed with modern portable convenience and a bucket load of features, you can bet that I'm going to end up caving to using contemporary devices like the RG ARC-D.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The handheld might look like a Saturn homage, but as I've already touched on, I'm a Sega Genesis child. So, that's the system I largely end up using the RG ARC-D for, and its controls feel like the perfect substitute for the console's six-button pad. I knew this to be true upon diving into yet another Sonic the Hedgehog 2 playthrough and realizing that, as far as my hands and motor reflexes were concerned, I was playing on real hardware, despite the fact I was actually under a duvet with a cup of tea.

I'd argue that this handheld is worth $80 for its Genesis abilities alone, but you're actually getting so much more than just a way to play 16-bit capers. I'm not even referring to its talents as an arcade fighting game machine, even though it's a dream portable for anyone who's a fan of Street Fighter or King of Fighters. No, instead I'm talking about the fact this Android/Linux hybrid is kitted out with Bluetooth, 2.4/5Ghz Wi-Fi, that aforementioned 4-inch 640 x 480 touchscreen, and even a mini-HDMI port.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you've got limited space at your setup, you can effectively use this handheld as a full blown retro entertainment system. That's pretty phenomenal given it just looks like a six-button gamepad with a screen, and while its RK3566 Quad-Core CPU and 2GB LPDDR4 aren't extraordinary compared to something like the Steam Deck OLED, the RG ARC-D's innards provide more than enough juice to emulate most classic games.

With so many handhelds flooding onto the market these days, it can be hard to pick out the perfect portable. I'm not saying everyone should go grab the RG ARC-D by default, as there are alternatives like the Anbernic RG Cube and pocketable Anbernic RG28XX that bring different qualities to the retro gaming table. That said, for under $80? I think every Sega fan should pick up the company's Saturn homage, as it hits all the right 90s hardware notes while boasting everything you'll need for emulation in 2025.

Already got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for plenty of excellent add-ons. Alternatively, take a peek at the best gaming laptop if you're looking for a full blown mobile rig.