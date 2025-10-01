I never use Amazon for Prime Day 3D printer deals, and this sale is an example of why

I've been covering sales for a long time now, and if I've learned one thing, it's that you won't find the best Prime Day 3D printer deals – or Black Friday discounts, for that matter – at Amazon.

Yes, I know. It sounds a bit contradictory. How can anyone other than Amazon provide good Prime Day 3D printer deals without having access to, er, Prime? It's right there in the name. And honestly, the reductions you'd find on Amazon aren't bad. As an example, you can currently pick up one of my favorite machines, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, for $339.99 at Amazon instead of $380. However, that pales in comparison to the same machine bought direct from the manufacturer. If you head to Elegoo's own store, you can get the same machine for a much lower $299.99. This isn't a pre-owned version, a different model, or one with fewer gadgets; it's the same thing, but at a markedly lower price.

Elegoo Centauri Carbon | $413 $299.99 at Elegoo

Save $113 - Even though the price will have been a little lower when the machine first came out (early manufacturer discounts are common at launch), I don't think you're likely to get this one for much less anywhere else. As an example, its record low via Amazon is $339.99.

Considering how good this device is (I sang its praises in my Elegoo Centauri Carbon review), anything less is a steal.



Buy it if:

✅ You print terrain

✅ You want something accessible but reliable



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want hyper-fine detail



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $339.99



UK price: £374.99 £299.99 at Elegoo

It isn't alone, either. While another of my favorite printers from the last couple of years, the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro, is available for 30% less via Amazon (it's $479.99 rather than $690), heading straight to the source nets you the same machine for $459 at Anycubic. It's not a discount that's going to blow your mind, but it really does add up once you throw in resin or filament. And because the device is excellent for fine detail (I gave it a full five stars in my Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro review), every little helps.

Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro | $669 $459 at Anycubic

Save $210 - According to price-matching software, this machine has never been cheaper at the likes of Amazon. Considering how Anycubic has undercut that record low by $20, this is an excellent deal.



Buy it if:

✅ You print high-detail miniatures

✅ You need a heated resin vat



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to avoid messy resin



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $479.99



UK price: £619 £429 at Anycubic

This pattern holds for practically every major printer you could name, at least in my experience. While Amazon and the rest manage to knock it out of the park with record low prices every now and then, I find that the manufacturers have better offers 90% of the time. That's why I'd recommend heading straight to Anycubic, Elegoo, and the rest this Prime Day… or if you're trying to find Black Friday 3D printer deals come November.

