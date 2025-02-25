I can't imagine traveling without this tiny retro controller, and now this Nintendo fan's dream has dropped back to its lowest ever price

Every time I get on a flight, or I'm even just traveling in a car to the in-laws, I need to have my Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck at the ready. Fitting both handhelds in my bag, along with their various chargers and accessories can, however, be a struggle and I'm forever battling for space in my tiny backpack. That's why having a tiny wireless controller like the CRKD ATOM has since become an absolute lifesaver.



The compact controller is not only tiny, but it can hook up to my favorite handhelds and right now, you can grab the CRKD ATOM controller for just $14.99 at Amazon, saving you $10 off its MSRP of $24.99. While that saving may be as small as the controller itself, the compact gamepad rarely likes to stay discounted for long so any cash off makes it even cheaper than the best Nintendo Switch controllers out there, and worth giving attention to.



At full price, the small wireless controller is already pretty cheap. With that in mind, taking 40% off makes it even more affordable, and worthwhile for anyone looking to add a wireless controller to their portable gaming setup. The ATOM is so small, that you could even collect, and pack, multiple at a time and barely notice the difference - and with this new low price on Amazon, doing exactly that wouldn't break your bag, nor your bank either.

CRKD ATOM Bluetooth controller | $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10- This CRKD ATOM saving may be just as small as the controller itself, however, $10 is nothing to scoff at when you consider the already reasonable MSRP of $2499. For just $14.99, you're getting a Bluetooth controller that works with not just the Switch, but your PC, Steam Deck, and your smartphone too. Plus, with that 25% off, you can use that towards collecting the entire set - if you fancy it.



Buy it if: ✅ You're nostalgic for the SNES gamepad

✅ You play the PC, Steam Deck and Switch

✅ You constantly game on the go Don't buy it if: ❌ Ergonomics are a must

❌ You need a thumbstick

❌ You don't game on the go Price check: $24.99 at Walmart UK: £19.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the CRKD ATOM controller?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

First and foremost, if you're after one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories like the Nintendo Switch Pro wireless gaming controller, that's ergonomic and comes with all the bells and whistles - then look elsewhere. The CRKD ATOM controller only comes with a d-pad, so any gaming sessions where you not only need to rely on comfort but two analog sticks is totally out of the question.



That doesn't mean the ATOM isn't one of the best wireless controllers I've gotten my hands on, however, it's just definitely a niche gamepad that'll truly benefit one kind of person - someone who loves to game on the go.



The ATOM may be barely bigger than my thumb, but it somehow manages to pack on ABYX buttons, a home button, four shoulder buttons, and a plus and minus button in the center of the gamepad. Its USB Type-C port required for charging, and for hooking up via a wired connection if the 10-hour battery life doesn't cut it, sits at the top between the shoulder buttons and is almost the width of the entire controller.



The fact the ATOM manages to make space for so many buttons is impressive, but its design that initially caught my attention. The ATOM takes after the Nintendo SNES controller, and its Nintendo inspirations are worn on its sleeve as it's available in a huge range of colorways inspired by some of my favorite Ninty devices. I'm fortunate enough to own four of these controllers, but the stand out is definitely the 'Atomic Purple' controller, which is reminiscent of the Atomic Purple Game Boy Color of the 90s.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If 'Atomic Purple' isn't for you, the controller is also available in other vivid colorways - from Glacier Green to Hot Pink, and each of these colors are also discounted right now, should you prefer your tiny controller match the theme of your current gaming setup.



It's design is definitely one of my favorite aspects of the ATOM, but its portability and compatibility options that truly made me a huge fan of this tiny gamepad. The controller can easily hook up to your smartphone, PC, Nintendo Switch, and the Steam Deck. Its compatibility with two of my favorite handhelds is what has solidified itself as my favorite accessory to take on flights, as now I'm easily able to prop up the Deck, or Switch, on the fold our plane table, and sit back and play some older games just as I would at home.



Even despite its small size, I never found myself accidentally pressing buttons I didn't want to - and I can be quite heavy-handed. The only major caveat with the ATOM is, as you can imagine, it gets a bit uncomfortable after a while. Controllers that small are never gonna give you the support you need, making them more of a novelty. Yet, thanks to their flashy retro design, range of buttons, and impressive compatibility, the ATOM has become my go-to portable gaming accessory.

Check out the best PC controllers for gaming if you'd prefer a gamepad on the larger side instead. We've also gathered all the best mobile controllers for gaming and the best Xbox Series X controllers in one place to make it easier than ever to find your perfect peripheral.