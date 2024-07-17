Hurry! Prime Day will end at midnight - these are the 6 Nintendo Switch deals you don't want to miss

It's almost the end of Prime Day, but you shouldn't let these awesome Switch bargains pass you by. I've been clicking around Amazon for the better part of an hour, and my favorite Prime Day Switch deals reflect just how much choice there is out there still even as the sales season winds down for the month.

For starters, there are two brand new Switch games on my radar, including Shin Megami Tensei V sitting at $39.99 instead of $59.99 (its lowest ever price). I've also picked out some great controller savings you should definitely take a look at, especially any Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fans out there who want to save on some Switch Pro gear, as you can grab a PowerA Wireless controller for $29.99 right now (down from $44.99).

Where possible, I've included UK prices for as many of the Prime Day gaming deals you'll find below. The sales might not apply for our non-US storefront shoppers, though, so be sure to scroll to the bottom for some geographically relevant last-minute Switch deals to take advantage of near you.

Okay, here's what I found for you:

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - It's a new record low price for the steelbook version of the latest Shin Megami Tensei game. This is one great Prime Day Switch deal to jump on if you're a Persona fan who's been holding out for a bargain on Atlus' latest. Buy it if: ✅You loved Persona 5 Royal

✅You're a JRPG fan in general

✅Collector's items are your favorites Don't buy it if: ❌You're a SMT newbie Price check: Best Buy $39.99 | Walmart $39.99 UK: £55.39 at Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy | $59.99 $35.40 at Amazon

Save $24 - It took awhile to launch on the Nintendo Switch, but Hogwarts Legacy is going for an absolute steal right now for Prime Day. The sprawling RPG is a great match for the Switch's portability, allowing you to take the magic with you wherever you go in exchange for the console's less turbo-powered specs. Buy it if: ✅You're a Potter fan

✅You live an active lifestyle and need your games to fit in your backpack

✅You've been waiting for a discount Don't buy it if: ❌You're able to play it on any other console Price check: Best Buy $59.99 | Walmart $34.49 UK: £29.99 at Amazon

Joy-Con Purple/Green (Renewed) | $79 $66 at Amazon

Save $13 - These refurbished Joy-Cons are going for a sweet discount this Prime Day. New versions have just sold out on Amazon, but if you act quick, you can pick up one of the two remaining renewed pairs. Buy it if: ✅You've been experiencing drift lately

✅Pastels? Very much your bag

✅You feel like switching up the look of your Switch (pun intended) Don't buy it if: ❌You're kind of a Joy-Con hoarder

Zelda Switch Pro controller | $44.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This is a new stunningly low price for this Switch pro controller. It makes a great gift for any Zelda fan, and will give your wrists a break from clutching those skinny Joy-Cons all day. Buy it if: ✅You're purchasing for a Zelda fanatic

✅You want a wireless Switch Pro controller

✅You play games in docked mode, primarily Don't buy it if: ❌You find batteries a bit of a hassle to deal with Price check: Best Buy $42.99 | Walmart $39.95 UK: £34 at Amazon

FYY Switch carry case | $22.99 $9.97 at Amazon

Save $13 - This neat little Prime Day Switch deal is a great one if you frequently take your Switch out on the go. The best part? It'll fit your OLED or Lite model as well as the classic Switch. Buy it if: ✅You have a lot of games

✅You're into function over form

✅You're looking for a cheap and easy storage solution Don't buy it if: ❌You're in the market for something snazzier UK: £26.10 at Amazon

Game Boy style Switch game case| $21.99 $16.79 at Amazon

Save $5 - If you have loads of games and not much shelf space, this quirky storage unit comes kitted out with enough room to house 24 Switch game cards. The fact that it's kitted out to look like a Game Boy Color is just an added bonus - oh, and it's never been cheaper. Buy it if: ✅You're looking for a fun display piece

✅You want portable storage for your games

✅You love a novelty item Don't buy it if: ❌You're not ready to part with your Switch game boxes UK: £23.89 at Amazon

Pokeball thumb grips | $9.97 $7.97 at Amazon

Save $2 - Okay, so this is a smaller bit of savings, but these Pokeball thumb grips for your Joy-Cons are just too neat. There are a variety of colors, though the ones pictured on the left are the only ones on sale right now. Buy it if: ✅You're a huge Pokemon fan

✅Your thumbs tend to lose grip on your joysticks

✅You want to personalize your console Don't buy it if: ❌You find thumb grips a bit slippery UK: £14.57 at Amazon



Should you buy Switch games and accessories?

The above Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch are a varied bunch, and I'm sure that something among them will call to you. I can personally vouch for the pastel Joy-Cons, having picked up a pair of them myself at a recent sale in a bid to give my Switch a little pop of color and personality. The colors are every bit as beautiful as they look in the pictures, so rest assured that you'll be getting style as well as substance for your money.

At the end of the day, you should pick up one (or more!) of the above Switch deals if you're looking for some worthwhile bargains at this late stage in the Prime Day game. Which of the bunch takes your fancy is very much down to personal taste (though I certainly want all of them).

