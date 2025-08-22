Vocaloid fans are eating good, as a new Hatsune Miku headset has landed

Every Vocaloid fan knows the best things come in multiples (just think about all those Hatsune Miku figures out there), so that must be true for gaming headsets, right?

Why stop at one from one brand when you can have another, like this stunning new limited-edition ATH-M50xSTS-USB Miku headset from Audio-Technica? Available right now for $279 at Audio-Technica, this headset takes the brand's ATH-MS50xSTS-USB pair of cups and gives it some Hatsune Miku flair, with metallic green accents that call back to her iconic turquoise green pigtails, and funky details like her '01' tattoo printed inside the earcups - and the Vocaloid nerd within me can't get enough.

This headset isn't as blatant with its licensing as the Asus TUF Gaming x Hatsune Miku collaboration or the Asus ROG Miku Collection being shown off at Gamescom 2025, but it's simple and effective. Just like the original headset, it's still draped in a predominantly all-black colorway, but there are small details that make it something I'd be proud to have amongst my Hatsune Miku collection.



My favorite detail is found on the two sets of swappable mush earpads. Instead of printing 'L' and 'R' in either one, Audio-Technica has fully embraced this collaboration with Miku's adorable silhouette printed in one cup and her 01 tattoo in the other. That '01' iconography is a reference to her CV01 official Vocaloid codename, so I'm never not a fan when that extra bit of lore is included in any Miku merch.

These printed cups are available in pink or green, adding a little bit of extra customization to the cups. Otherwise, this is still the same audiophile headset as before, equipped with 45mm audio drivers, a wide frequency range, a cardioid condenser microphone, and plug-and-play USB connectivity in the form of a 2-meter-long USB-Type-A cable and USB-C adaptor for hooking up to a PC or Mac for all your gaming and streaming needs.

Part of me wishes this headset were wireless, especially since the virtual diva's own version isn't wired. However, with the ever-growing amount of Hatsune Miku-themed gaming tech, it's likely not far off until we get our first one decked out with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity.

In the meantime, the ATH-M50xSTS-USB Miku headset is ideal for Miku fans who don't mind being at the mercy of wires or just want a nice collector's item.

You could even keep the box on display (as it's covered in stunning art by illustrator LAM) amongst your many Miku figures. Now that sounds like a plan...

