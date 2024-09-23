This is the gaming headset I recommend to most players - and it’s just hit its lowest ever price

The Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed punches well above its weight in almost every category and still comes in at an MSRP that’s considered low mid-range. The $129.99 PC-focused device remains one of the best gaming headsets I’ve ever tested purely because of its value for money - after all, you’re getting the drivers and microphone of the full BlackShark V2 Pro (a $199.99 device) for much less cash. Amazon has taken things one step further today.

You’ll find the latest BlackShark headset down at a record-low $109.99 right now, with Amazon shaving $20 off the original launch price. That’s a smaller saving in the grand scheme of things, but considering that MSRP was so favorable to begin with (and it’s a record-low we’ve only seen a couple of times before) I’ll certainly take it.

I’ve seen that discount pop up a few times in the last few months, but it only ever appeared first in late June. After that, this was a full-priced gaming headset until the middle of August, when it started jumping around the price scale a little more. This is a relatively new release, hitting the shelves back in October of last year, so it makes sense that it’s taken a little while for those numbers to shift downwards.

Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed | $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Yes, it’s only $20 off but that’s a solid saving considering the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed was already particularly well-priced at $129.99. After all, you’re getting the drivers and microphone of a far more premium set of cups here, and the Hyperspeed has never been cheaper before. Buy it if: ✅ You want high-end audio quality

✅ You use a microphone a lot

✅ You mostly play on PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You also need headphones for everyday use Price check: Best Buy: $109.99 | Walmart: $129



Should you buy the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed?

(Image credit: Future)

I currently place the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed as the best headset for the majority of players. That means it’s a fantastic all-rounder at a fair price that still offers its own extra features (in this case a superb microphone). It’s got the same market leading mic as the Pro model, which is widely celebrated for its boom alone.

That means I’d first recommend the BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed to those who regularly play online. It’s got a crystal clear, incredibly richly textured pickup - though if you don’t want it in your face all the time you might want to consider the BlackShark V2 Pro instead (currently $188 at Amazon, was $199.99). The mic is non-detachable on this cheaper Hyperspeed model, though you can pop it out on the Pro - particularly handy if you also want to double up your headset as a pair of everyday headphones. Still, the Hyperspeed version does actually offer something the Pro doesn't - the ability to wire directly into your PC.

If you do swap between online and solo play, and don’t mind having the mic permanently attached, you’ll be rewarded with some fantastic audio. That’s because not only has the Pro lent the Hyperspeed its mic, but you’ll find the exact same drivers in each cup as well. I was particularly impressed by the clarity here, but there’s also a powerful punch to the lower ranges and plenty of detailing in the mids as well. That’s not praise I can regularly layer upon headsets at $129.99, let alone today’s $109.99 sale price.

Razer has made some sacrifices, though, and that shows in the build quality. This is a cheaper construction than the Pro model, with a lower-quality plastic leaving the Hyperspeed feeling more hollow in the hands. You’re also trading the more breathable mesh fabric cushion covers for a leatherette, itself known for flaking over time, and my review unit was already coming away at the join between the main chassis and the cushion. They’re still nicely padded and particularly comfortable, but it does call the long-term durability of the Hyperspeeds into question.

This might not be the best choice for those who regularly travel with their setup or know their kit needs to be able to take a beating. Still, for just a hair over $100 you’re getting far more from the overall audio experience and microphone quality than you’re dropping in build design, making the Hyperspeed exceedingly good value for money despite its slight vulnerability.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed review ratings Comfort ★★★★☆ Audio ★★★★★ Battery ★★★★☆ Microphone ★★★★★ Versatility ★★★★☆ Build quality ★★★☆☆

