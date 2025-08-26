The Razer Kitty headset just got a purrr-fect V3 upgrade

The new Razer Kraken Kitty V3 lineup has just been unveiled, featuring the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro and the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 X headset. Both are available starting August 26 for $179.99 and $59.99, respectively, from the Razer website and other retailers.

The previous Kraken Kitty gaming headsets are some of the cutest cups available on the market today, but their adorable cat ears and cute pink aesthetics didn't make up for sacrifices in quality-of-life features you'd expect of most modern headsets. This time, we've got a bit more substance to go with that style.

From today, Razer has finally given the headsets a purr-fect and well-warranted upgrade, from 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and THX spatial audio support, to a super wideband high-quality mic, so that anyone looking for a headset to suit their cozy gaming setup doesn't have to skimp out on quality.

The $179.99 / £179.99 Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro is the priciest of the new headsets, but that's also because it's the most feature-full.

Available in quartz, white, and black, this new headset is equipped with tri-mode connectivity, shaking off the wired-only limitations of headsets like the Kraken Kitty V2, and introducing Bluetooth 5.2 and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless via its accompanying 2.4GHz wireless dongle.

(Image credit: Razer)

The headset also features a retractable HyperClear Super Wideband microphone, the brand's signature Triforce Titanium 40mm audio drivers, THX spatial audio support for those after a new PC headset, and "protein leatherette" memory foam ear cushions, which look softer than my cat - a hard feat to achieve as he's 90% fluff.

As part of the Kitty lineup, this headset, of course, features those iconic cat ears. These, like the RGB-lit up Razer logos on either ear cup, are powered by Razer Chroma RGB and can sync up with the rest of your Razer accessories if you're already knee deep in that black and green tech ecosystem.

It wouldn't be a new Razer headset release if there wasn't a more budget-friendly option available, which is where the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 X comes in. This $59.99 / $59.99 headset still packs in the adorable cat aesthetic and comes in quartz, white, and black colorways, but leaves out the flashy lighting to keep the price down.

(Image credit: Razer)

The headset features a HyperClear Cardiod microphone, Triforce 40mm audio drivers, and 7.1 surround sound. Unlike the V3 Pro, this is also a wired-only headset, as there's just a 3.5mm connection at play here. However, its existence at least means anyone after a perfect, cute, and cozy headset can still experience the V3 lineup, even if their budget isn't enough for the more premium alternative.

If you want the cozy aesthetics of the Kitty V3 lineup, but the pink cups don't suit your needs, the Kraken Kitty V2 Gengar Edition is available for $179.99 at Razer and transforms one of the older models into a Pokemon fan's dream. I love all things cute and pink, but the Gengar Edition is definitely more my style.

Our guides for the best PS5 headsets, best Xbox Series X headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets are bursting at the seams with high-quality alternatives if the new Razer Kraken Kitty V3 line isn't for you.