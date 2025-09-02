The cutest Razer headset has never been cheaper, and I'm finding it impossible not to add it to my cart

Whenever Razer unveils a new wave of gaming headsets, you can bet that older cups will start to see some significant discounts, and that's exactly what's happened with the adorable Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro.

Thanks to the introduction of the new Kraken Kitty V3 line, the stunningly cute older V2 Pro model is down to just $120 at Amazon, saving you $79.99 off its $199.99 MSRP - one of the paws-itively best headset savings I've spotted this week.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Wired RGB Headset | $199.99 $120 at Amazon

Save $79.99 - This adorable pink pair of cups comes with interchangeable cat, bunny, and bear ears so you can change up the look as the mood suits you, and is normally around $199.99. Thanks to this Amazon discount, you can grab the customizable cuteness for just $120, its lowest ever price so far, and save yourself $79.99 in the process. It's currently sold out on the UK Razer store, so if you want a bear-ingly awesome headset, I recommend grabbing it while you still can, as stock in the US and UK might not stick around for long. Buy it if: ✅ You want a cute and cozy wired headset

✅ You're a streamer

✅ You play PC, PS5 and mobile

✅ You love the interchangeable ears Don't buy it if: ❌ Wireless support is a must

❌ You want the Black SKU

❌ You find RGB lighting tacky UK: £199.99 £99.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

What makes this saving extra special is that it's the lowest ever price I've spotted for the stunning headset, and those of you across the pond also have a chance to get in on this rare deal, as it's down to £99.99 at Amazon UK, a whole 50% off its £199.99 MSRP.

In the UK, this deal is a bigger rarity, as the official UK Razer storefront has long since sold out of the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro. If you don't have the budget to stretch for the new Kitty V3 headsets, this might be one of your last chances to make the headset yours.

Should you buy the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro in 2025?

(Image credit: Razer)

Not into pink? (Image credit: Razer) The black SKU of the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is down to $171.14 at Amazon, saving you $28 off its $199.99 MSRP. It's not as big a deal, but it's an option for those of you who aren't into pink accessories.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is an older headset, so it's going to be more prone to lovely deals and discounts like its current $79.99 off saving. That also means you aren't getting all the best features the line can offer, namely the wireless (Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.4GHz) support of newer models ike the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro.

However, if you don't mind being at the mercy of wires and have a budget to stick to, the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is still a fantastic choice, especially with its current $120 price tag. It's not as feature-full as the next step up, but it's still equipped with the brand's iconic TriForce Titanium 50mm audio drivers, 7.1 surround sound, a detachable HyperClear Cardioid mic, stream reactive lighting, and its interchangeable ears - its main stand out feature from the line.

The Kraken Kitty headsets are well known for their cute cat appeal, but whether I like it or not, not everyone is a fan of the cute cat aesthetic while gaming or on stream. The V2 Pro gives you options of a set of cat, bear, and bunny ears which you can easily change on a whim - and honestly, that cuteness is enough to make me more interested in a wired pair of cups for once.

Even at its current record low price, there are alternatives like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless that stick around the $120 mark (currently $127.99 at Amazon) when discounted, but provide not just wireless options, but spatial audio support and more. With that in mind, you are still paying a bit more for that cuteness factor here, but fortunately, it's still a high-quality headset even if its features are a bit on the limited side.

If this cute pair of cups isn't for you, our guides on the best PC headsets for gaming, the best PS5 headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets are full of high-quality alternatives for your setup.