One of my favorite gaming headsets of 2024 just took its first major price cut - and it sure needed it

The Astro A50 X isn't a cheap headset. Its $379.99 MSRP shocked prospective buyers when it first landed on the shelves back in February, but I've been using the multi-platform device ever since then, waiting for that price to drop. Amazon has come through this week, with a record breaking discount on the flagship - one that drops the A50 X into new pricing territory for the first time.

You'll find it up for just $299.99 on Amazon's shelves right now. That's a 21% saving on the $379.99 starting point marking the cups' debut into the sub-$300 bracket. That's a significant saving - one that makes a real dent in the final cost. Before today, I'd only ever seen one discount on the Astro A50 X, a smaller $30 discount down to $345. That still left us at one of the highest price points on the market, though. Today's saving marks real change in the numbers.

We're still talking about a $300 purchase here, but it's important to recognize that this is one of the best gaming headsets available right now - especially if you're a multi-platform switcher. The KVM abilities baked into the charging dock make swapping between PS5 and Xbox Series X (across both video and audio) seamless, and Logitech has outfitted the latest Astro with its own graphene drivers for extra pizazz. It's more expensive than the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless at the moment, but if you regularly swap between these systems it's your go-to.

Logitech Astro A50 X gaming headset | $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - The Astro A50 X just dropped below $300 for the first time ever - impressive considering this absurdly expensive MSRP has only ever dipped once in the past and that was only to $345. With 21% off the final cost, this is the first time the 2024 release has been within normal pricing territory. Buy it if: ✅ You use a PS5 and Xbox Series X in the same setup

✅ You regularly swap between consoles

✅ You don't want to worry about charging Don't buy it if: ❌ Your consoles are in separate rooms

❌ You need a headset to travel with Price check: Best Buy: $379.99 | Walmart: $465.96

Should you buy the Logitech Astro A50 X?

(Image credit: Future)

The Astro A50 X has sat on my desk for just under a year now, but that's not how I would recommend using it. This headset offers its best value for money when sandwiched between a PS5 and Xbox Series X (or PC), all hooked up to the same monitor. That's because a lot of that price tag is dedicated to the KVM switching functionality of the base. A simple click of a button on the headset itself can swap both your audio and video between consoles - it sounds simple enough, but it's a pretty unique feature that saves a lot of faff between sessions. That's where most players spending $300 on this headset should be - it's a seriously expensive investment if you're just using it across a single platform.

If you do regularly console hop you'll find excellent audio between these cups, with those graphene drivers producing a crisp sense of definition and clarity without muddling themselves in any distortion at the lower end. Directional positioning is on-point, and the soundstage remains richly textured and detailed even in more frantic moments. The charging dock eliminates any need to plug your headset in as well - when I'm done with a session I just pop the device back into its cradle and it prepares itself for the next round. Not having to think about charging is a real luxury I would struggle to come back from.

Aside from the multi-platform design, however, I could say all the same things about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. While the Astro A50 X is my favorite cross-device headset right now, the Nova is the overall best on the market. If you don't have both consoles hooked up to the same setup, I'd recommend checking out SteelSeries' option instead. It's currently on sale for $291.32 at Amazon (was $349.99) - a similar price for a similar set of features. The hot-swappable batteries in the hub mean you don't need to plug in, there's an incredibly powerful audio response in these cups, and the form factor itself is among the more comfortable on the market. I have this headset permanently connected to my PS5, running everything from Fallout 76 to Bugsnax through it in recent weeks. Plus, it has one major benefit to top it over the Astro A50 X - Bluetooth. Yes, Logitech's device can run the more flexible wireless connection, but only through the base station. SteelSeries operates Bluetooth through the headset itself, which means it's a portable solution for handhelds as well.

We're also rounding up all the best PS5 headsets and the best PC headsets on the market, or check out the best wireless gaming headsets for more tether-free audio.