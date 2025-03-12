I've been loving Corsair's latest headset all week, so this record-low price came at just the right time

In the short amount of time the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless has graced my Scottish head, it's taken me aback with not just how good it sounds, but with how good it looks too. The gaming headset has blown me away with its high-quality audio, intuitive onboard controls, classy metal design, and eye-dazzling RGB lighting, but it's hard to ignore that it's a little on the pricey side.

The premium headset has taken a nice chunky discount down to $249.99 at Amazon, 24% off its hefty MSRP of $329.99. At its typical price, it's not that far off the price of the best gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which comes in at just $20 more without any savings, but with $80 off this high-end price is down to a reasonable mid-range point position.



This record-low price feels more fitting for the premium headset, especially as it isn't as feature-full as other high-end alternatives. But even without a fancy base station and hot-swappable batteries, its high-quality sound, flashy sleek premium metal build, ANC, and simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth audio do enough to make this worthy of any gaming setup - this current discount just sweetens the deal.

Should you buy the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless headset?

Despite its $329.99 / £279.99 MSRP, the Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless is missing out on the features you may expect of a high-end gaming headset. To begin with, this isn't designed with Xbox consoles in mind, so this is more for PC, PS5, Switch, and smartphone fans. There's also no base station to be found here, so you can't easily switch to the platforms it is compatible with, and charging has to be done the simple way, through the USB-C port on the right cup.



That doesn't mean the Corsair isn't a qualifier for one of the best PC headsets for gaming I've come across. To begin with, it's one of the sleekest-looking headsets that's popped across my testing bench. Its metal form factor feels premium and robust, especially if you happen to pick up the white version. Not to mention, the LED rings on either cup are some of the most subtle uses of lighting on any headset. With every turn of the right cup, also the volume control, the rings of LEDs actually change, which only adds to its classy aesthetic.



It doesn't just look the part, but in my short time with the headset, every game I've thrown its way sounds crisp and mighty through its custom 50mm graphene audio drivers. While I've predominantly been using it for my PS5, this headset shines the most on the PC, where you can try out its immersive Dolby Atlmos spatial audio, and tweak not just its audio, but its lighting via iCue. It's also jam-packed with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, and ANC.



The ANC is a battery drain, like it is on any headset, but I have had to charge it a fair few times already despite Corsair's boasting it can last up to 60 hours. Its gleaming LED lighting, which also features at the tip of its detachable high-quality mic, is also likely also behind its sub-par battery.

With a headset as flashy as the Virtuoso Max, its premium metal form factor does come at a price - a heavy one at that. At 431g it's one of the most lumbering headsets I've ever tested. It's pretty noticeable right out of the box, and worse after you've spent far too much time playing Sea of Thieves. Don't get me wrong, its fabric-coated padded cups do enough to prevent any pressure against the ears. But on multiple occasions, I had to adjust the headband and move it further back on my head to relieve the pressure the weight had built up over time.



If having an overtly heavy headset is a dealbreaker, then Corsair itself does have some lighter alternatives like the Corsair HS80 Max. At 352g it's still on the heavier side, but its plastic design makes it less of a strain on the noggin. Alternatively, there's also the Corsair Virtuoso Pro. Our hardware team's own Tabitha Baker remarked in her Corsair Virtuoso Pro review that the headset was "nice and lightweight" at 338g, and it didn't "feel flimsy" either.

If the Corsair Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless gaming headset isn't doing it for you, check out our guides to the best PS5 headsets, best Xbox Series X headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch headset which are full to the brim with other high-end pairs of cups to choose from.