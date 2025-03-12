I've been loving Corsair's latest headset all week, so this record-low price came at just the right time

Deals
By published

The Virtuoso Max deserves a standing ovation

Photo of Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe, on a white desk.
(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

In the short amount of time the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless has graced my Scottish head, it's taken me aback with not just how good it sounds, but with how good it looks too. The gaming headset has blown me away with its high-quality audio, intuitive onboard controls, classy metal design, and eye-dazzling RGB lighting, but it's hard to ignore that it's a little on the pricey side.

The premium headset has taken a nice chunky discount down to $249.99 at Amazon, 24% off its hefty MSRP of $329.99. At its typical price, it's not that far off the price of the best gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which comes in at just $20 more without any savings, but with $80 off this high-end price is down to a reasonable mid-range point position.

This record-low price feels more fitting for the premium headset, especially as it isn't as feature-full as other high-end alternatives. But even without a fancy base station and hot-swappable batteries, its high-quality sound, flashy sleek premium metal build, ANC, and simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth audio do enough to make this worthy of any gaming setup - this current discount just sweetens the deal.

Corsair Virtuoso MAX Wireless (White) | $329.99 $249.99 at AmazonSave $80 - Buy it if:

Corsair Virtuoso MAX Wireless (White) | $329.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $80 - This premium Corsair headset is as stylish as gaming headsets get, sporting a sleek metal build with eye-dazzling light on either cup. Fortunately, it sounds as good as it looks, which is what you want from a headset with an MSRP of $329.99. It's usually one of the priciest headsets out there, but right now you can save $80 off as it's down to its lowest ever price since launch.

Buy it if:

✅You play the PC, PS5, Switch and Mobile
✅ ANC is a must
✅ You're already part of the Corsair tech ecosystem

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a lightweight headset
❌ You need an Xbox Series X/S headset

UK: £229.99 at Amazon

Price check: Best Buy: $249.99

View Deal

Should you buy the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless headset?

Photo of Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe, on a white desk.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Despite its $329.99 / £279.99 MSRP, the Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless is missing out on the features you may expect of a high-end gaming headset. To begin with, this isn't designed with Xbox consoles in mind, so this is more for PC, PS5, Switch, and smartphone fans. There's also no base station to be found here, so you can't easily switch to the platforms it is compatible with, and charging has to be done the simple way, through the USB-C port on the right cup.

That doesn't mean the Corsair isn't a qualifier for one of the best PC headsets for gaming I've come across. To begin with, it's one of the sleekest-looking headsets that's popped across my testing bench. Its metal form factor feels premium and robust, especially if you happen to pick up the white version. Not to mention, the LED rings on either cup are some of the most subtle uses of lighting on any headset. With every turn of the right cup, also the volume control, the rings of LEDs actually change, which only adds to its classy aesthetic.

It doesn't just look the part, but in my short time with the headset, every game I've thrown its way sounds crisp and mighty through its custom 50mm graphene audio drivers. While I've predominantly been using it for my PS5, this headset shines the most on the PC, where you can try out its immersive Dolby Atlmos spatial audio, and tweak not just its audio, but its lighting via iCue. It's also jam-packed with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, and ANC.

The ANC is a battery drain, like it is on any headset, but I have had to charge it a fair few times already despite Corsair's boasting it can last up to 60 hours. Its gleaming LED lighting, which also features at the tip of its detachable high-quality mic, is also likely also behind its sub-par battery.

Photo of Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe, on a white desk.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

With a headset as flashy as the Virtuoso Max, its premium metal form factor does come at a price - a heavy one at that. At 431g it's one of the most lumbering headsets I've ever tested. It's pretty noticeable right out of the box, and worse after you've spent far too much time playing Sea of Thieves. Don't get me wrong, its fabric-coated padded cups do enough to prevent any pressure against the ears. But on multiple occasions, I had to adjust the headband and move it further back on my head to relieve the pressure the weight had built up over time.

If having an overtly heavy headset is a dealbreaker, then Corsair itself does have some lighter alternatives like the Corsair HS80 Max. At 352g it's still on the heavier side, but its plastic design makes it less of a strain on the noggin. Alternatively, there's also the Corsair Virtuoso Pro. Our hardware team's own Tabitha Baker remarked in her Corsair Virtuoso Pro review that the headset was "nice and lightweight" at 338g, and it didn't "feel flimsy" either.

If the Corsair Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless gaming headset isn't doing it for you, check out our guides to the best PS5 headsets, best Xbox Series X headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch headset which are full to the brim with other high-end pairs of cups to choose from.

TOPICS
CATEGORIES
Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless in white with packaging and hub on a wooden desk
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is still the most impressive gaming headset on the market, and it just took a rare discount at Amazon
Alienware Pro Wireless headset on its side with brand logo showing on the cup
I just finished reviewing Alienware's fantastic wireless gaming headset and now it's cheaper than ever
Photo of the underside of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P gaming headset on a wooden table.
Even after testing a ridiculous amount of headsets, I'm still madly in love with this SteelSeries PS5 headset and now it's dropped under $100
Astro A50 X headset in dock on a wooden table
This gaming headset lets you easily switch between the PS5, Xbox, and PC and it just got a super rare discount
Alienware Pro Wireless headset being held my a reviewer against a PC setup
Alienware Pro Wireless gaming headset review: “a step out of the spaceship”
Promo image of the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed gaming headset on a green GamesRadar background.
I'm obsessed with the Razer BlackShark line and now one of its best headsets has returned to its lowest ever price in time for Presidents Day
Latest in Headsets & Headphones
Photo of Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe, on a white desk.
I've been loving Corsair's latest headset all week, so this record-low price came at just the right time
Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT collection in a pink setup, showing new white colorway
Razer just dropped a brand new colorway on its cutest gaming headset yet
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset sitting on a black shelf with a gray background.
OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset review - a budget headset that kicks up a storm with its unique look, but not with its sound
Two official images of the purple Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 gaming headset with a purple GamesRadar background.
Turtle Beach just launched a stunning purple version of its iconic Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset
Image of the Razer Hammerheard Hyperspeed wireless gaming earbuds on a green GamesRadar background.
I'm seriously considering ditching my gaming headset after seeing this ridiculously low Xbox earbud discount at Woot
Promo image of the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed gaming headset on a green GamesRadar background.
I'm obsessed with the Razer BlackShark line and now one of its best headsets has returned to its lowest ever price in time for Presidents Day
Latest in Deals
Photo of Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless headset taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe, on a white desk.
I've been loving Corsair's latest headset all week, so this record-low price came at just the right time
Tags game deal
This $3 board game is by far the wildest deal I’ve seen at 90% off
Atari 7800+ console on woodgrain desk next to cartridges, controller and plugged into LG monitor with Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest gameplay on screen
Calling all retro console nerds - the Atari 7800+ just dropped to a phenomenally low price
Gitmob Army Box boss on an armored wolf and a wolf-pulled chariot on either side of a GamesRadar+ &#039;big savings&#039; badge, all against a green background
Where to buy the Warhammer Gitmob Army Set for less
Models printed using the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro, on a wooden table
Save up to $200 on 3D printers perfect for making D&D minis and more
PDP Riffmaster hands-on image of the guitar&#039;s plastic body
The PS5 Riffmaster Guitar controller falls to its lowest-ever price, and I think I know why
More about headsets headphones
Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT collection in a pink setup, showing new white colorway

Razer just dropped a brand new colorway on its cutest gaming headset yet
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset sitting on a black shelf with a gray background.

OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset review - a budget headset that kicks up a storm with its unique look, but not with its sound
Rift Apart

Retiring Insomniac boss says developers should still tackle new genres, but it's much riskier these days due to time and money
See more latest
Most Popular
Tags game deal
This $3 board game is by far the wildest deal I’ve seen at 90% off
Atari 7800+ console on woodgrain desk next to cartridges, controller and plugged into LG monitor with Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest gameplay on screen
Calling all retro console nerds - the Atari 7800+ just dropped to a phenomenally low price
Gitmob Army Box boss on an armored wolf and a wolf-pulled chariot on either side of a GamesRadar+ &#039;big savings&#039; badge, all against a green background
Where to buy the Warhammer Gitmob Army Set for less
Models printed using the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro, on a wooden table
Save up to $200 on 3D printers perfect for making D&D minis and more
Nature board game deals header image with rolling hills and a cloudy sky
Essential nature board games to round out your collection in time for Spring 2025
MTG Final Fantasy Bundle: Gift Edition and Limit Break Commander deck box on either side of a &#039;in stock&#039; GamesRadar+ badge, all against a pink background
Where to buy MTG Final Fantasy products
PDP Riffmaster hands-on image of the guitar&#039;s plastic body
The PS5 Riffmaster Guitar controller falls to its lowest-ever price, and I think I know why
Image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Princess Peach Showtime, Ys X Nordics, Unicorn Overlord and Super Mario Jamboree on a GamesRadar pink background.
Mario Day's colossal savings on these games is enough to make me forget about the Switch 2 for now
Gemma from Monster Hunter Wilds with glowing RX 7800 XT GPU next to hand
The RX 7800 XT is the only mid-range GPU at a remotely reasonable price right now, and it comes with Monster Hunter Wilds
Red Rising game box and components
From the designer of Scythe, this board game has dropped to its lowest price of just $11