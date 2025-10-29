If you're too impatient for Black Friday, one of my favorite Switch 2 headsets is down to an almost record low

There's an overwhelming amount of gaming headsets now fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. But if you're privy to some gaming on the go action, the Razer Barracuda X is still one of the best pairs to grab.

New Razer headsets have come and gone since the Barracuda X originally launched, but it's still worth your time and attention, especially now that it's down to just $69.99 at Amazon (was $99.99). The Nintendo Switch headset is just 99 cents away from its lowest ever price, but even at its full $99.99 MSRP, I'd recommend it as it's decked out with full Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless, and the brand's iconic Triforce 40mm audio drivers, all in one sleek, lightweight package. Just now, you get all that and save $30 to boot.

Razer Barracuda X wireless headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Razer Barracuda X might no longer top our best Switch headset guide, but it's still one of our team's favorite cups. At full price, it's still a major bargain as you're getting a great sound, lightweight form factor, Bluetooth and 2..4GHz wireless support, and a great mic for just under $100, so getting all that for $30 less is a steal. Plus, it's fully compatible with both the Switch and the Switch 2, and a huge range of consoles if you don't happen to be a big Ninty fan. UK: £99.99 £72.49 at Amazon

Should you buy the Razer Barracuda X for the Nintendo Switch 2?

(Image credit: Future)

If you're after a low-cost pair of cups (especially after forking out the $449 for the Switch 2), the Razer Baracuda X is one of the best options out there. I mean, there's a reason why it topped our best Nintendo Switch headset guide for month in and month out, only to be recently knocked off its top spot for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless headset.



For one, the cups are incredibly lightweight at just 285g, which is ideally what you want if you're gaming on the go. With that extra comfort, you can pop in Pokemon Legends Z-A and get immersed in the latest Pokemon journey without a horrible, heavy pain on your head. More importantly, the headset sounds great, even years after release. Razer packed the Barracuda X with its iconic Triforce 40mm audio drivers, which bring a nice balanced sound no matter what you're playing.

These are the same drivers packed into this headset's RGB counterpart, the Razer Barracuda X Chroma, and ones I personally have near my Ninty setup at all times. You can grab this RGB upgraded model for $129 at Amazon instead right now if you're into customizable lighting, but I honestly recommend sticking with this non-flashy pair instead, especially now it's just $69.99 today.



For that price, you're not just getting that comfortable fit and great sound for your Switch 2 gaming sessions, but the Barracuda X is also equipped with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless audio, a detachable Hyperclear Cardioid microphone, and up to 70 hours of battery life - a combo of features that are ideal for any Switch 2 portable gaming fan.