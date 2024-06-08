The Anbernic RG Cube is a handheld for retro purists, but it’s also the answer to my DS problems

Gaming primarily happens on widescreens these days, but the Anbernic RG cube is a handheld hellbent on bringing classic aspect ratios back. Don’t get me wrong, the legacy of square screens still lives on through Game Boy-inspired devices that target early ‘90s emulation. However, Anbernic’s latest device is one of the first that mashes controls similar to that of the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally together with a 1:1 display. Better still, it also makes for a fantastic way to play Nintendo DS games.

I’ll admit, it’d be silly if the best gaming handhelds used square screens as a default. Sure, apps like Tiktok are slowly trying to make vertical 9:16 content a thing (ew), but the gaming world at large normally uses ‘wide’ aspect ratios. I’m someone who still uses a very boxy CRT regularly, so you can imagine my delight when I discovered the RG Cube was a thing. Yes, the Anbernic RG35XX Plus is also an attractive option, but I’d much rather use something the same shape as the Steam Deck OLED.

Over at Anbernic’s YouTube channel, there’s a handy demo video that outlines the benefits of a square screen. In a way, it feels like the RG Cube could be the best portable for emulating handhelds specifically, as silly as that sounds, with plenty of devices benefiting from the blocky display. It’s easy to assume the portable will just cater to non-widescreen content, but the aspect ratio is also perfect for fitting DS and 3DS windows on screen in their native resolution.

That’s harder to do on other devices than you’d think, as DS emulators won’t let you split the top and bottom screens, leaving limited room for moving things around. 3DS is a little easier to deal with, but 16:9 displays also come with compromise in terms of space.

Square screens aside, the rest of the RG Cube is pretty contemporary. Armed with Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, you’re getting controls on par with some of the best PC controllers out there. Other perks like a six-axis gyroscope sensor and video output via USB-C drive home the premium nature of this portable, distancing it from some of the other cheaper Game Boy-style handhelds that roam the same battlefield.

Should you buy the Anbernic RG Cube?

(Image credit: Anbernic)

If you’ve been debating buying a Steam Deck or even an Asus ROG Ally just for playing old retro games, the Anbernic RG Cube might cater better to your needs. In this day and age, you don’t need the latest APU to run SNES and Sega Genesis classics. Even $60 handhelds can handle PS2 and Dreamcast games, so whacking down $400+ on a portable PC could be overkill.

That said, RG Cube prices will start at $159.99, so it’s not exactly the cheapest way to get your retro fix. I’d largely point either players who are interested in emulating DS/3DS games or retro purists who are looking to make good use of that square display, as there’s a remarkable degree of flexibility when using a 1:1 screen, as you’ll be able to play many arcade romps at native resolution and include fun bezels with 4:3 systems for an extra nostalgia boost.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of that aside, there’s also the fact that the RG Cube is just stinkin’ cute. I mean, it looks like some sort of made-up console you’d see in an anime, with the squashed appearance giving fictional technology vibes. I like to think that if widescreen cinema hadn’t forced the design of modern gaming TVs, we’d all still be enjoying our content on screens just like this.

As for when it’ll be available, the RG Cube is set to launch June 8, so I’ll keep an eye out for stock at the usual retailers and let you know when it’s available to buy. Oh, and if you've been waiting for Microsoft to make a portable console, we might finally be getting an Xbox handheld this weekend, so watch this space.

Got Valve’s portable powerhouse? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for plenty of add-ons. You might also want to check out the best gaming phone if you want an all-in-one device.