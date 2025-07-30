My new favorite Steam Deck dock speaks to the retro console nerd within me, but I have one niche gripe with its design

I've tested my fair share of Steam Deck docks since Valve's gaming handheld arrived on the scene. Throughout that time, I've reviewed everything from basic USB-C hubs to quirky adjustable base stations, but I've finally found one that directly caters to my deep passion for old tech and pays homage to one of the best retro consoles ever.

The Steam Deck dock in question is Gulikit's 7-in-1, a docking station that resembles a tiny Super Nintendo. At a glance, its SNES cosplay is pretty convincing, and I'd forgive you for thinking it's a mini plug-and-play console. However, it's actually a feature-packed hub that has plenty to offer handheld players looking to hook up to monitors and USB peripherals.

Gulikit 7-in-1 Steam Deck dock | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This SNES-inspired Steam Deck dock will normally set you back just under $50, but a handy on-page coupon is knocking it down under $30 right now. While this docking station doesn't come with a charger, it's a chunk cheaper than Valve's official accessory and includes nice touches like cradle adjustability and a swappable USB-C cable for increased compatibility. UK: £29.99 at Amazon

Admittedly, I was worried that Gulikit 7-in-1 would sucker me in with retro vibes and leave me longing for a proper docking station. Those fears were quickly quashed upon getting my hands on the hub, as it has left an impression on me with its build quality and features.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The Steam Deck accessory maker has absolutely nailed replicating the feel of an original Super Nintendo, and while it features an all-plastic body, the materials are very much on point. The textures are extremely reminiscent of an old SNES or Game Boy shell, and small details like sliding clicky buttons at the front add a fabulous nostalgic touch.

Sadly, you're not getting a cartridge slot to match those faux buttons, but Gulikit has instead used the space for a functionally clever adjustable cradle. Rather than copying the Baseus 6-in-1 with a "deck chair" style angled stand, this dock uses a sliding cover with four clicky steps. Moving it all the way back will accommodate the chonkiest of handhelds, whereas you'll be able to narrow the gap for thinner portables.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Gulikit even takes ventilation into consideration with its design, integrating two vents that channel air through the back. This isn't something that's going to impact Steam Deck OLED users that much since the cradle only partially covers the rear grill, but it does mean your thermals won't be at the mercy of varying handheld designs.

As for ports, the Gulikit 7-in-1 hits all the same beats as other docking stations, although its name is slightly misleading. The hub provides HDMI 2.0, Ethernet, three USB-A 3.0 ports, and a USB-C in for power around the back, but unlike most other brands, it counts the cable that goes to your handheld to benefit its moniker. That's perhaps because the wire isn't molded to the dock, meaning you can technically plug anything you like into it, but you aren't getting an extra port for peripherals.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I'll be sharing a full Gulikit 7-in-1 Steam Deck dock review following full testing, but it's safe to say I'm outright impressed by the hub so far. That said, as much as I adore the design, I do have beef with one choice the brand has made. While the docking station clearly resembles an SNES, it doesn't look like my SNES, as I grew up with a console that looks completely different.

Not to go full retro nerd on you, but this dock takes cues from the North American SNES, featuring an angular body and purple buttons. The rest of the world and PAL regions ended up with the original Super Famicom design, which is curvier in contrast, has grey accents in the middle, and a colorful logo at the top right corner.

This is actually a Super Famicom as my SNES isn't within reach, but you get the idea. (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Do I really expect Gulitkit to make a completely different version just to satisfy my specific SNES memories? Absolutely not, and I'm really just having a bit of fun with the absurdity of regional retro console differences. The fact that it looks like an NTSC Super Nintendo isn't holding it back by any means, but I wouldn't say no to a version that looks just like my childhood system.

Got Ninty's handheld? Check out our ultimate Nintendo Switch 2 starter pack for accessories, cases, and more.