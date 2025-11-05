I love having quick access to Street Fighter 2 everywhere I go, and the handheld I use for on the go throwdowns is back under $60

I spend a chunk of my life picking out gadgets and gizmos for retro lovers and modern players alike, and the Super Pocket is one of the easiest handhelds to recommend. It admittedly used to be a tiny bit easier at launch since you'd be getting a full-blown cartridge-based console with Street Fighter 2 built in for under $60, but silly global economics mean new editions are now slightly more expensive.

That's a bummer, right? Well, don't fret, as I just managed to find the mighty Super Pocket Capcom Edition for $59.99 once again at Amazon instead of $70. I always keep a beady eye on all my best retro handheld picks for price cuts, and this is the first time the version with Street Fighter 2 included has dropped under $60 since 2024.

That's not to say there haven't been deals on any variant of this handheld since, as the Taito and Technos flavors have received their own discounts. However, the yellow and blue model featured in my Super Pocket review tends to show up less often, so you'll forgive me if I get a little bit excited for more people to get hold of a pint-sized Street Fighter 2 machine.

If you love fighters and Capcom classics, but haven't got a Scooby what the Super Pocket is, allow me to give you a crash course. Developed by retro console makers Blaze, this tiny handheld is compatible with the same cartridges as gadgets like the Evercade EXP and its VS TV system counterpart.

That's not to say you have to go build up a cart collection for the Super Pocket, though, as the Capcom version specifically has 12 arcade capers built in. You'll be able to instantly jump into outings like Mega Man, Ghouls and Ghosts, Strider, and of course, Street Fighter 2, and you won't even need to reach for AA batteries since it's USB-C rechargeable.

The Super Pocket is clearly aiming for Game Boy vibes since it's a vertical brick with a D-pad and some buttons slapped on the front. I've also joked in the past that its two-tone plastic shell does give Fisher Price vibes, but I mean that as an absolute compliment. Even at full price, you're getting a really solid-feeling handheld with a respectable 2.8-inch IPS display and a baked-in cart-based emulation system that'll save you faffing with ROMs and settings.

I consider myself a fussy enthusiast, and even I'm head over heels with what the Super Pocket offers for the price. I'm a huge fan of having a retro console for every occasion, and there's something pleasing about keeping instant access to Street Fighter 2 in your backpack at all times. It can even run more extravagant 3D adventures like Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, thanks to new Giga carts, but you will have to make use of the extremely cramped shoulder buttons at the back.

At the same time, there are drawbacks to opting for something like the Super Pocket if you're already invested in emulation. You won't be playing your own original backups on this portable, and you'll pretty much only be tweaking scanlines and aspect ratios when it comes to visual settings. If you're looking for a tiny machine that retains all the usual emulator bells and whistles, you'll be better off sticking with Game Boy clones like the Anbernic RG35XX Plus or the cheaper RG28XX GBA Micro version.

I can think of a million worse ways to spend $60, and the Super Pocket feels like a more meaningful buy for the money. Not only is it one of the last bastions of physical gaming in 2025, but it also keeps things simple enough to be still appealing to even the most casual players.

Look, I don't know your dad, but I reckon you'll be the golden child if you pick him up a Super Pocket, even if he can't pull off Chun Li's Spinning Bird kick.

