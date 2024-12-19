Got a Steam Deck parked under your Christmas tree? I'd grab this dock while you still can

I'm willing to bet Santa will be sick of the word Steam Deck by the time we reach December 25. I mean, it's easy to see why it'll be popular this year, as the gaming handheld makes for a pretty fantastic gift for PC players. Not only will it help them break free from their desk, but you also won't have to pick up a bunch of physical games to go with it since it uses Valve's digital storefront. However, if it's currently nestled under your tree without any accessories, I've got a dock you'll absolutely want to pick up before the Christmas cut-off.

The accessory in question is a dedicated Steam Deck dock - specifically the Baseus 6-in-1 docking station. If you're speedy, you can grab it for $31.99 at Amazon using a $8 off coupon and still get it in time for Christmas. Not too shabby since the accessory adds HDMI output and extra USB ports to the best gaming handheld contender, giving it similar hybrid abilities to the Nintendo Switch.

I'm constantly testing accessories with the Steam Deck OLED, and Baseus' cradle has remained my go-to dock throughout 2024. There are slightly cheaper options out there if you're on a tight budget, like the Jsaux 5-in-1 for $29.99, but spending that little bit extra will help the dock work with different handhelds down the road.

Should you buy a Steam Deck dock?

There aren't many Steam Deck accessories I'd urge you to grab on day one, but a docking station is going to make a massive difference. The Baseus 6-in-1 specifically provides handhelds with HDMI output, three USB ports, and 100W Power Delivery to keep everything juiced up, all while using a single USB-C cable.

Of course, the main reason you'll want to use a Steam Deck dock rather than any old USB-C hub is the inclusion of a built-in cradle. Baseus' model goes the extra mile by including an adjustable stand that can pivot to different angles, resulting in something that looks like a deck chair for your device. Not only will this help you position things any way you'd like, but it also helps chonkier handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go and Ayaneo Flip DS take a seat.

That's not to say you can't use other Steam Deck docks with other handhelds too, as you'll find most will work with the Asus ROG Ally and Windows 11 alternatives too. But, I've tested quite a few that don't provide enough cradle space for thicker devices, meaning they can't park their keester while connected to your gaming TV or monitor.

It's for that reason that the Baseus 6-in-1 remains my top Steam Deck dock pick overall, but things like excellent build quality and thoughtful design choices help cement its position. That said, if you'd prefer to keep things first-party, Valve's Docking Station is an exact fit for the Deck and can serve up firmware updates when connected. Plus, if your monitor connectivity is limited, you might benefit from the accessory's extra DisplayPort output. It does come in at a whopping $79.99, but some of that expense is offset by an additional charger.

Even if you're going to play Steam Deck games on the go 99% of the time, I'd still consider grabbing a docking station. While Valve's handheld has touchpads that make desktop navigation a little easier, being able to treat it as a full desktop PC when the need arises is a huge win, especially if you decide to do any tinkering. I'm also just a huge fan of using the portable PC as a living room console, and I'm actually planning on bringing the dock to my sister's for Christmas for some after-dinner Jackbox.

Looking for more portable devices? Swing by the best gaming laptop and best gaming phone. Alternatively, take a peek at Nintendo Switch bundles if you want something console-flavored.