Razer has teamed up with Faker for its latest Viper V3 Pro special edition

Razer has just announced its latest partnership in a long line of special edition colorways for its top gaming tech. This time it's the Razer Viper V3 Pro getting the special treatment, with a new red Faker edition launching today via the brand's own store and selected retailers. This version comes with a slight price hike compared to the regular $159.99 Viper V3 Pro, with a $179.99 MSRP straight out the gate. That's not unusual, though, most brands put a premium on their collaborative releases.

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is currently the best gaming mouse on the market, making this a prime pickup for any fans of Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok. With an eye-wateringly sensitive 35K Razer Focus Pro sensor and wireless polling at 8,000Hz (for those who will actually make use of such speeds) this is a pointer designed for ultra-competitive battlefields. It makes sense, then, that this latest special edition comes from the 2024 Worlds MVP and League of Legends... uh legend.

Razer Viper V3 Pro Faker Edition | $179.99 at Razer

The special Faker edition of the Razer Viper V3 Pro does come with a $20 price bump, but the first 500 to get to Razer's store can offset that increased rate with a free Gigantus V2 mouse pad in the same design. It's only worth $9.99 by itself, but superfans will be thrilled. Buy it if: ✅ You're going all out on speed

✅ You prefer a higher dome

✅ You need a wireless connection Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer a skinnier form factor Price check: Amazon: $179.99 UK: £179.99 at Razer

The T1 player's colorway comes in a super bright red, with black detailing around the main dome. These wavy black lines form an homage to Faker's nickname, the humble 'Unkillable Demon King'. Razer's own logo is stamped on the left main click, with a signature from the unkillable himself on the right. It's actually a pretty slick design - from initial images it looks like this is a much brighter red than we've seen on previous Viper V3 Pro special editions. It pops a lot more than I expected it to, but as I saw in the Razer Fortnite collection, this is a brand that knows how to go big with color. There's also a limited edition mouse pad up for grabs, for the first 500 players who purchase via Razer's site.

Unlike some collabs, this isn't a whole new version of the Razer Viper V3 Pro. It's the same wireless gaming mouse, just with a different coat of paint. Still, it's worth making sure that you absolutely need all the tech stuffed inside this device before jumping to checkout. There's a super-fast 8,000Hz polling rate, incredibly snappy 35K DPI / 750 IPS sensor, and plenty of extra software tricks at play here - but you are paying for each and every one of them. If you're a tournament-level player hoping to take on Faker himself, it's the best in the business. If you're a more casual fan, you can save plenty of cash by opting for something less competition-oriented.

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed is a fantastic example. It's still incredibly nippy on the battlefield, and sports a comfortable, flexible, and easily flickable form factor, but it strips out the absurdly high speeds for a lower price tag. It's $99.99 at MSRP - a fantastic price for those still climbing the ladder.

Where to buy the Razer Viper V3 Pro Faker Edition

Razer

Razer itself should be your first stop this time around. The brand is not only one of the first sites to actually offer the Faker edition, but it's also giving away a free medium sized Gigantus V2 mouse pad (in the same design) with the first 500 orders. Shipping before March 3 costs $10, though, otherwise you might be waiting until March 5.

Amazon

Amazon also has the Razer Viper V3 Pro Fazer edition available to buy straight out the gate. If you're not fussed about, or too late for, that extra mouse pad this is where I'd recommend heading. Shipping is much quicker here, with Prime members receiving their mouse as soon as February 25 at the time of writing.

