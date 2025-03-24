Pulsar just launched the incredibly lightweight TenZ Signature Edition gaming mouse in its first limited-quantity run

TenZ has partnered with Pulsar to release a special edition wireless gaming mouse tuned to his personal claw grip style all while packing an impressively low weight. The 49g pointer just launched to the masses at $130, after an early exclusive sales period at the Valorant Champions Tour over the weekend. With a 32K DPI / 750 IPS sensor and 8,000Hz polling rate this is a rodent designed for competitors, but it's that tiny 47g form factor that has me intrigued.

That's exceedingly light for even an FPS-first mouse, especially one with the base width to comfortably accommodate a claw grip. The best gaming mouse models often slim things down for a fingertip grip in this sub-60g category, but there's still plenty of space for palm control here.

Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition wireless gaming mouse | $130 at iBuyPower

The Special Edition TenZ Pulsar mouse is now available order direct from iBuyPower as part of its first online limited-run release. Buy it if: ✅ You use a claw grip

✅ You play competitively

✅ You prioritize a low weight Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize extra controls over speed

The Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition weighs in at less than the Razer Viper V3 Pro, Glorious Series 2 Pro, and Keychron M3 Mini Wireless, though it's still got a way to go before beating some 30g options out there. Still, it's much lighter than the majority of the mainstream market.

Sure, that 8,000Hz polling rate isn't going to affect us mere mortals but those looking to cut any kind of drag out of their gameplay are going to be excited by this release. With a battery life reaching up to 112 hours at lower polling rates (though only 18 hours at the full 8K), this sounds like a sturdy, reliable device.

(Image credit: Pulsar)

A simple black colorway keeps things fresh, and unlike Faker's recent Razer Viper V3 Pro special edition, TenZ and Pulsar have kept branding to a minimum. A small TenZ emblem is visible just under the left click, but otherwise this is a pretty nondescript affair. The actual 8,000Hz dongle jazzes things up with a few more brand names, though.

The Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition will enter is full launch phase in April - today's drop consists of a limited number of devices. If you're keen to get your hands on one as soon as possible, there's no telling how quickly they will move. However, if those out of stock signs start popping up you'll have more opportunities to buy next month.

