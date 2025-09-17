Logitech's been working on a "groundbreaking innovation in mouse click design" for its new haptic Superstrike model

Logitech has just its latest gaming mouse, a lightweight esports pointer with real-time haptics under each main click. We'll have to wait a little while for it though, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike launches some time in Q1 2026.

Very few of the best gaming mouse brands are willing to explore the world of haptic feedback. It's risky business, throwing motors into a lightweight device designed to prioritize precision and comfort. Logitech isn't rumbling your hand with in-game effects, though. Instead the Superstrike replaces traditional mouse clicks with its Superstrike Technology - a combination of analog sensing tech and haptic motors.

In short, you're not pressing a button - you just feel like you are.

The best gaming mice available now (Image credit: Future) Razer Deathadder V4 Pro | $169.99 at Amazon Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX | $149.99 at Amazon Razer Basilisk V3 | $39.98 at Amazon

It works similarly to Apple's Macbook touchpads, but with one key difference. Like many of the best gaming keyboards, this actuation is customizable in ten-step increments. You choose the force required to hit your main click, with different levels available on the left and right.

Logitech wants to dramatically reduce latency with this new toy, with early testing showing "improvements of up to 30 ms, depending on how the key is pressed."

Elsewhere, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike weighs in at 65g, slightly heavier than the brand's traditional esports mice like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX. The brand's Hero 2 sensor is back in action, with a 44,000 DPI and 888 IPS tracking speed. All that polls at 8,000Hz wirelessly.

Battery life looks to have taken a slight hit from this haptic tech, coming in at 90 hours whereas previous Superlight releases have been in the 100 - 110 region.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's no doubt about it, this is a gaming mouse aimed squarely at the pros - its $179.99 launch price gives that information away for free. Casual players won't find the additional immersion they may expect from a haptic device, and likely won't notice the faster speeds afforded to them by the latency reduction and high polling rates.

Still, if you expect to find yourself at the top of the leaderboards by January it's well worth keeping an eye out.

The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike was announced at the brand's Logi Play event today, alongside the G Pro X Superlight 2c. The next Superlight scales things down into a more compact form factor for those who prefer a lighter, more flickable pointer.

At 51g it's built for twitch-reflex actions and maintains the Superlight's esports-focused spec sheet with that 8,000Hz polling rate and Hero 2 sensor. It's heading to stores on October 21, at the same $159.99 launch price as the full-sized models.

See all gaming mice at Amazon

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX | $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

I've been testing plenty more of the best wireless gaming mouse models as well as the best Logitech gaming mice. Or, for a different brand check out the best Razer mouse I've seen yet.