I called this budget gaming mouse a "steal" when discounts hit, and Amazon has kindly obliged

It's heartbreaking, but very now and then a gaming mouse passes my desk that just falls a tenth of an inch short of being one of the greats. In the case of the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2, that tiny nick in the throne came in the form of an MSRP that just felt a little stretched.

I loved this budget gaming mouse, but at $59.99 it just wasn't easy to recommend to others considering the best gaming mice it was competing with. On sale for $42.99 at Amazon, though? Knock yourself out.

SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 gaming mouse | $59.99 $42.99 at Amazon

Save $17 - A $17 discount is significant when we're talking about a gaming mouse that only started at $59.99 in the first place, it's 28% off that MSRP. Not only that, but the Rival 3 Wireless does an excellent job of masking its budget roots, making for excellent value overall. Buy it if: ✅ You want both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth

✅ You prefer a tactile chassis

✅ You never remember to charge Don't buy it if: ❌ You hate using replaceable batteries Price check: Best Buy: $42.99 | Walmart: $59.99 UK: £54.99 £38.49 at Amazon

Should you buy the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2?

(Image credit: Future)

Back in May, I said I was hopeful for the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2. It's right there, in writing - "as soon as it nears $40 or even $45, this is going to be a steal." I even made it the headline.

That's because there are so many features baked into this pointer that you just won't find at in the $40 - $50 price range day to day. It's a wireless device that can operate across both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections, with a replaceable battery that can keep you running for up to 200 hours.

Its relatively small form factor means it can maintain excellent speed and precision on the battlefield, but the wider base still keeps it comfortable for a more relaxed palm or claw grip as well. Personally speaking, I also loved the textured surface.

A growing number of fancy flagships are opting for a matte finish these days, but I just prefer the tactility of a bumpy chassis. It provides a little extra grip yes, but it also means fewer clammy gaming sessions.

(Image credit: Future)

Underneath all that you've got a SteelSeries-modified Pixart 3335 sensor, clocking in at an 18,000 DPI with a 400 IPS. Those are entry level numbers but just remember, very few players actually move beyond 6,000 DPI with any regularity. The brands telling you you need 40,000 are lying - it's just an easy marketing win.

Most importantly, the Rival 3 Wireless is comfortable, versatile, easy to maneuver, and provides the standard side buttons (though they could be a little thicker) you need. It also does it at a great price.

Why didn't I love it at $59.99 then? There are a couple of $69.99 mice getting in the way.

The Keychron M7 8K is the best wireless gaming mouse on the market for sheer value and comes in $10 more than the SteelSeries while offering a rechargeable battery, boosted sensor, faster polling rate, and a lower weight. That's a no-brainer.

With that upgrade costing you nearly $30 on top of today's sale price, budget-friendly value starts to shift in SteelSeries' direction.

See all gaming mice at Amazon

SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gen 2 | $59.99 $42.99 at Amazon

I'm also hunting down all the best Razer mouse models and the best Logitech gaming mice on the market. Check out the best gaming keyboards for more accessories as well.