Corsair's new gaming mouse has the competition beat in one key category, and it's less than $100

Corsair has just unveiled its next gaming mouse, a super feather-weight 36g speedster with a simple design and two-figure price tag. The Corsair Sabre V2 Pro is one of the lightest gaming mice I've seen from a mainstream brand, but it's also occupying a competitive $99.99 price point.

That's where you'll find some of the best gaming mouse value on the market right now, with the likes of the Keychron M7 8K and Razer Cobra Hyperspeed currently battling it out. Considering both of those options aren't far off double the Sabre's weight, things are certainly heating up in the lightweight category.

The Corsair Sabre V2 Pro is now available direct at Corsair's own site. The sub-$100 price point certainly brings that 8,000Hz polling rate and super-low weight into a new league, coming in cheaper than most esports-focused rodents.

Most FPS-first gaming mice I test weigh in somewhere between 50 and 65, and those on the lighter side tend to drill holes into their chassis' to keep things low on the scales. Corsair's kept its entire back panel intact, though, which should make for a more comfortable experience overall (some, including myself, often find those cut-outs a little abrasive against the palm).

At 36g, the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro is lighter than the best wireless gaming mice I've had on my desk in years. Sub-$100 options are rapidly lowering their weights as batteries get cheaper and more advanced, and sensors grow more efficient.

However, Razer's Cobra Hyperspeed ($99.99) logs in at 62g and the $69.99 Kechron M7 8K is right behind it at 63g. Even the Razer Deathadder V4 Pro, Sneki's current esports-focused flagship, would tip the scales at 56g.

There's a reason few gaming mice opt for this ultra lightweight form factor, though. You need some kind of grounding to maintain precision and control, weight isn't always a bad thing.

Corsair's got the speediest players in its sights here, though, those who need to zip their camera around in an instant, flick up to a well-practiced headshot before their brain's even registered a signal, or pull wider movements faster and more frequently.

Realistically, the vast majority of players aren't going to see the benefits of this uber low weight - it may even become a hindrance if your accuracy isn't elite-level. Still, with an 8,000Hz polling rate, 33K DPI / 750 IPS sensor, and symmetrical shape, the Sabre V2 Pro could represent a solid upgrade for those with their sights set on the arena.

