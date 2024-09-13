This retro NES-style number pad makes me actually want to do math

Imagine how our Math teachers must be feeling now that we actually do have a calculator in our pockets all the time. Now imagine abandoning those virtual keys and falling back in love with a real-world calculator, complete with super tactile buttons. That’s where I am at the moment, and it’s all 8BitDo’s fault.

I was perfectly happy unlocking my phone whenever I needed to work out a price difference or other far more boring calculations. Now I have the 8BitDo Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad, a 2.4GHz addition to the NES-styled gaming keyboard the brand released late last year. The wireless keypad comes decked out in full Nintendo Entertainment System decor and can act as either a num-pad (or dedicated macro suite) or a standalone calculator. Yes, you’ll need to plug in another receiver, a particularly large USB-A dongle, but if you’re looking to tap away at a physical calculator like a stressed 80s financier this is a real trip.

8BitDo Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad | $44.99 / £42.48 at Amazon

I started using this retro pad this week, and it gives me nothing but joy every time I have to run some numbers. I know I know, most players will be using this in a more conventional number pad / macro suite use, but it’s such a uniquely designed peripheral it seems remiss not to kudos its main extra feature. Buy it if: ✅ You reach for a calculator regularly

✅ You have a TKL keyboard and occasionally want a number pad

✅ You’re a retro fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a full suite of software features

(Image credit: Future)

Everything I loved about the full NES keyboard ($99.99 at Amazon) remains here. From its stocky keycaps and super clicky switches to the connection dial satisfyingly toggling between connection modes. Even the function buttons lining the top feel slick under the hand. It’s got hot-swappable switches for heaven’s sake! The chunky build quality feels almost Gameboy-like in the hands, but stands beautifully on my desk nonetheless. For just $44.99, this is one I’d recommend to anyone who occasionally has to drag themselves to put some numbers together.

There’s one caveat here. Your keybindings will only be set on a game-level, it doesn’t look like 8BitDo’s software reaches into the numpad yet. I was able to connect in order to update the firmware, but for now, there’s no keybinding or macro options. That could change with time, but for now this is a standard num-pad.

We’re also rounding up all the best hot-swappable keyboards on the market, as well as the best wireless gaming keyboards and the best membrane gaming keyboards.