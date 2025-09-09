This 60% gaming keyboard has all others beat with one feature, and it just dropped to a record-low price

I love a compact gaming keyboard, but damn do they drop a lot of functionality. You're keeping things slim, but you'll only have a good time if you're happy with just the basics. The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini uses analog switches to not only offer a super adjustable experience (as well as dual-step actuation and rapid trigger) but to keep your arrow keys in play and offer a thumbstick-like WASD experience.

It's also never been cheaper than its current Amazon rate. We're talking about one of the best gaming keyboards (the best if you want a smaller form factor), sitting at a record-low price here - and while that $35 saving is small, it's rare enough to make this $144.99 final sales price well worth a look.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini | $179.99 $144.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Razer uses its own analog switches in the 60% Razer Huntsman V3 Pro. That means they're all still fully adjustable and come with dual-step triggers, but it also makes for a particularly slick joystick-like experience. It's rarely on sale, but Amazon has that $179.99 MSRP at a record-low $144.99 this week. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to lose arrow functions

✅ You play racing or stealth games

✅ You like a textured keycap Don't buy it if: ❌ You're particularly sensitive to echo

❌ You need a wireless connection Price check: Walmart: $144.99 | Best Buy: $159.99 UK: £179.99 £141.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

I've been watching those numbers like a hawk ever since I first reviewed the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini. They've been stuck at $179.99 for an agonizingly long period of time.

The cheapest offer today sits on the newer white model, which has only just started seeing its own price cuts since its release back in April. The wired deck has dropped to $158.99 pretty consistently over the last couple of months, but this is the first time I've ever seen it squeeze past that position.

Should you buy the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini?

(Image credit: Future)

I'm going to get the one thing I don't like about the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini out of the way first. Those keys sure can echo. If you're after a silky smooth typing experience buffered by layers of sound dampening foam and a gasket mounted design, you'll need to look elsewhere.

While it's not as egregious as older Corsair boards back in the day, it was enough to make these ears twitch. If you're just after a gaming deck and don't mind the odd ping, you're onto a winner here.

The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini manages to pack far more features than should be humanly possible in this tiny form factor. Those analog switches carry all the same adjustment options as more popular Hall effect decks, while also being able to act more like a thumbstick on certain keys.

(Image credit: Future)

WASD can be transformed into a super responsive graduated set of clickers. It's bizarre that Razer doesn't make more of a song and dance about this feature - it blew me away in testing. Racing and stealth games make the most of this feature.

Rather than having a simple on/off switch for your directional movement, Razer's analog switches can replicate the more gradual actuation of a full joystick.

Of course, you're also getting super sensitive actuation (fully customizable), rapid trigger, and the ability to map two different inputs to the same keystroke.

That last offering comes in particularly handy around the arrow keys, which double up with a dual-step trigger to still offer full control while maintaining a 60% form factor.

Yes, it's wired - most adjustable keyboards are these days. If you're looking to shake up the way you play, though, there's nothing else quite like it out there.

If you don't want adjustable switches, check out the cheaper Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless. It was my previous top pick for the best 60% gaming keyboard before the Huntsman came along and is on sale for just $84.99 at Amazon.

For more cable-free options, check out the best wireless gaming keyboards I've tested so far. Or for full switch freedom, take a look at the best hot-swappable keyboards on the market. I'm also rounding up the best gaming mouse models for more setup inspiration.