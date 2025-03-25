SteelSeries' new gaming keyboard shrinks my favorite Hall effect deck

SteelSeries has just launched its latest gaming keyboard, taking the Hall effect Omnipoint switches of its Apex Pro Gen 3 TKL and squeezing them into a 60% form factor. The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 is now live on the shelves, available for $199.99 / £189.99.

This is the first extension of the third generation Apex Pro line, with the TKL hitting first towards the end of last year. It carries over those Omnipoint 3.0 switches as well as all the rapid trigger and adjustable actuation features you could ask for. Considering the original release is the best gaming keyboard on the market, this is a must-see for anyone who prefers a more condensed form factor.

I reviewed the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 earlier this year, and its super satisfying approach to adjustable actuation shot it straight to the top of my rankings. Hall effect gaming keyboards are rapidly hitting the mainstream these days and, while they can still cost more than their mechanical siblings, the additional features on offer make them well worth the investment.

There's something different to the switch feel in these decks. While plenty of magnetically minded keyboards still offer a thoccy typing experience, there's a robust sense of tension under every cap. That means it's slightly easier to work out exactly where you are in your keypress - a massive benefit when playing with multiple actuation points.

If you're still wondering what a Hall effect keyboard is, it essentially swaps the on/off actuation of a mechanical switch for a measurement of magnetic field. That means you decide how far down you have to push for a keypress to be registered. Not only that, but the SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 line also allows for multiple inputs in one key - a light touch for one and a full press for another. Having a finer understanding of exactly where you are in every keypress makes SteelSeries' Omnipoint 3.0 switches my favorite Hall effect clickers for mapping these dual-functions overall.

Of course, you are sacrificing some functionality in the new 60% form factor. Arrow buttons are relegated to dual-function keys, the OLED display and dedicated media controls are missing from the TKL model, and there's no function or navigation keys. Still, these mini decks have a massive following from those looking for more space for larger mouse sweeps, so if you don't need additional macro functions it's well worth a look.

