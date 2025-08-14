Razer brings low-profile mechanical switches to the BlackWidow line for "maximum battlestation impact"

Razer has just unveiled two new gaming keyboards, both bringing low-profile mechanical switches and caps to its now-stacked BlackWidow line. That means there are now eight different BlackWidow decks to choose from - that's more in one line than some gaming brands have in their entire repertoire. Considering this is one of the best gaming keyboards on the market, that might not be a bad thing.

A TKL version comes in at $199.99, with the full-sized model available for $229.99. Those are the prices you'll find at Razer's own site - I've spotted them a little cheaper ($169.99 / $199.99) at Amazon.

Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed | $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the full-sized BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile for $30 less than Razer itself on launch day, though you're restricted to linear yellow switches. If you prefer a more tactile / clicky feel you'll need to head to Sneki's domain. Alternate switches: $229.99 at Razer UK: £199.99 at Razer

Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile TKL HyperSpeed | $169.99 at Amazon

With a yellow switch at the helm the TKL version of Razer's new low profile keyboard is just $169.99 at Amazon - that's $30 cheaper than other options on Razer's own site. Alternate switches: $199.99 at Razer UK: £169.99 at Amazon

So what's new?

(Image credit: Razer)

Did we need another low-profile Razer keyboard? This is a slimline form factor more frequently found in the Deathstalker line, but the last one was released three years ago. 2022's Deathstalker used a Hyperspeed wireless connection with optical switches, a 1,000Hz polling rate, and all that lovely Razer RGB lighting. How does the BlackWidow compare?

Now we've got mechanical clickers at the helm, and considering how well those oranges performed in the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% I tested last year, that's a real benefit. Optical clackers are nice and speedy, but nothing beats the satisfying clack of more traditional options.

Of course, not much about the actual form factor has changed between models. Both are slimline devices designed to alleviate some of the pressure you may feel when tapping away at heavier full-height caps.

That could well be enough for those who split their time between work and play in the same setup, but elsewhere you'll also notice a slight price decrease in this line. A low profile BlackWidow is cheaper than its Deathstalker ancestor, with official pricing coming in $10 lower for the full-sized deck (and even more if you head to Amazon).

Elsewhere, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low Profile offers up a 5052 aluminum alloy top case with a stainless steel plate underneath. Sandwiched in that chassis you'll find (or hear) two foam layers for sound dampening.

