My favorite 65% gaming keyboard just took its first ever price cut

Amazon is starting to trickle its prices down this week, ahead of its official Prime Day sales on July 16 and 17. That means we're getting an early look into some of the biggest discounts of the year so far, and while I usually expect the same old products to pop up during this time, one keyboard has broken away from the pack.

The Endgame Gear KB65HE was already solid value for money, but its first ever discount has dropped it down to a new record-low $129.99 price at Amazon (was $149.99). It's a smaller saving, but this is already a cheap deck considering it's features - hall effect Gateron switches make for extra actuation-point customization, premium Ducky PBT keycaps feel fantastic under the hand, and a sturdy 65% form factor keeps everything navigable while also compact. You'd usually be paying between $180 and $250 for these kinds of features all wrapped up in one - so today's rate is impressive.

For example, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini carries a similar feature-set (albeit without the arrow keys present in a 65% model) and is currently only on sale for $153.99 at Amazon (was $179.99). Elsewhere, $120 will get you the Glorious GMMK 2 ($119.99 at Amazon) - a deck without customizable switches and a less tactile low-profile design.

If you're on the hunt for one of the best gaming keyboards ahead of official Prime Day gaming deals, this is a must-see.

Endgame Gear KB65HE gaming keyboard | $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the first time I've seen that $149.99 MSRP drop on the Endgame Gear KB65HE, with today's $20 discount marking a record-low price. That's impressive, especially considering this deck was already beating the competition for value. Buy it if: ✅ You play competitive games

✅ You want loads of customization options

✅ You keep your setup on your desk Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a wireless connection

Should you buy the Endgame Gear KB65HE?

(Image credit: Future)

We've established up top that I'm a fan of the Endgame Gear KB65HE. I was impressed with its typing feel, excellent adjustable switches, overall speed and value for money when I first tested it back in February - and all those feelings last until today. I still use this deck when I was a little extra space on the desk, especially when I also want finer control over my switch actuation.

The HE part of the name refers to Gateron's Hall Effect switches. This is a fairly new feature in the world of gaming keyboards, using optical (light-based, rather than mechanically moving) switches for extra flexibility. Essentially, you choose the force you need to apply to a key for it to register an input - which means a massive amount of control over how your keyboard feels in different scenarios. Competitive players should definitely be listening here - the Endgame Gear KB65HE has a slightly wider range of configurable actuation points compared to its main competition, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini. You can move between 0.1mm and 4mm of sensitivity - and when set all the way down there's some serious speed at your fingertips here.

That's combined with a fantastic typing feel courtesy of the Ducky PBT keycaps, chunky chassis, and internal rubber dampening system. If you're looking for a particularly satisfying typing experience I'd certainly recommend getting your hands above this.

A cheaper alternative is the older HyperX Alloy Origins 65 (now $67.95 at Amazon, was $99.99). That's going to be the better buy if you're working with a strict $100 budget, but if you're a competitive player or you prioritize a satisfying typing feel I'd recommend springing for the Endgame Gear's adjustable switches, superior build quality, and luxury keycaps.

We're getting you prepped for far more Prime Day PC deals right here on GamesRadar+, or take a look at the best wireless gaming keyboards and the best gaming mouse models for more options.