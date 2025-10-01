Keychron's new keyboard is entirely ceramic, but it's the switches that will change the game

The Keychron Q16 HE 8K is a "world first", a magnetic keyboard built entirely out of ceramic. If you're close to the custom keyboard community, you'd be right in expecting the deep, thocky richness of ceramic caps to shine here, placed in a chassis made of an equally dense, sound-absorbing material. Does it feel fantastic? Of course it does, but I'm more interested in its switches.

Underneath each ceramic cap, you'll find a brand new clicker. Keychron's Ultra Fast Lime is a magnetic switch that uses a TMR sensor, a sibling to more traditional Hall effect options that followers of the best gaming keyboards will recognize.

The two technologies have been jostling in the world of the best PC controllers for some time now, but this is the first time I've seen the newer TMR process hit planks themselves.

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest keyboard developments, you might be wondering what Hall effect keyboards are (and whether you need them). Magnetic switches essentially give you more control over your actuation; you're able to customize exactly how far down a key press your input is registered.

It also means repeat presses can reset almost instantly, often referred to as Rapid Trigger, and multiple inputs can be set to the same keypress, depending on its depth. TMR doesn't differ from Hall effect keyboards in this respect, but after getting my hands on the Keychron Q16 HE 8K, one upgrade is obvious.

Keypresses are so much cleaner here.

(Image credit: Future)

That ceramic build is neat, and certainly provides that marbly, smooth experience many shell out hundreds of dollars for. But the actual actuation feel of these switches is night and day with magnetic switches you'll find in boards like the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3, Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid, and even the brand's own Keychron Q1 HE.

The vast majority of Hall effect keyboards I test have this extra resistance underneath each keypress that can get fatiguing over time. There's a woolly feel, an extra tension, that isn't present in mechanical options and is completely evaded in the Keychron Q16 HE 8K.

Every actuation here is buttery smooth, with a feel I would easily assume was mechanical. It's like nothing I've ever felt in any other magnetic keyboard. Keychron also states that TMR sensors provide a faster input with better accuracy, while the rest of the deck keeps up with those competitive sights, with an 8,000Hz polling rate and wired USB-C connection.

The Keychron Q16 HE 8K launches today for $229.99, with early orders available via Keychron's site ahead of shipping in November. That's a pricey 65% keyboard, but we're talking about pretty cutting-edge switch technology, and about the most premium chassis design you could ask for. Cerakey ceramic keycaps will run you $140 for a 65% set by themselves, after all.

I'm also hunting down all the best wireless gaming keyboards as well as more of the best hot-swappable keyboards on the market. For something a little cheaper, check out the best membrane gaming keyboards available.