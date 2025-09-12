I tried a foldable Bluetooth keyboard for more desk space, but its range and flimsy build outweighed its practicality

I'm a weirdo, because although I do 90% of my gaming on a PC these days, I don't use a keyboard to do so. I use a mouse alongside one of Azeron's gaming keypads, so although I use a keyboard for the obvious tasks of typing and shortcutting, I don't really need one when gaming time arrives. For that reason, one of the best gaming keyboards has always been a needless investment for me since it would just take up desk space.

I've been building a couch setup recently, and although I barely do anything over there but play games, I still need a keyboard on my desk. As truly brilliant as one of the best PC controllers can be, and as customizable as the Azeron Cyborg II is, I still need a keyboard to log in, I still need copy and paste shortcuts, access to the Nvidia overlay, or alt+tab keys to multitask. That always means that when I switch to gaming, I have to shove my keyboard up to the top of my desk so I can swing my keypad around to my left hand before I begin playing. I'm using the Couchmaster CYCON 2 as a couch desk, but that does have limited real estate.

A little while ago, I spotted the perfect keyboard for my limited desk space. SEENDA's foldable Bluetooth keyboard, the ideal solution for someone who needs the basic functions of a keyboard but who desires desk space above all. The best part? It's a reasonable $30 investment that isn't going to break the bank.

SEENDA Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard | $33.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - Although this is a pretty affordable option, I'd maybe recommend looking elsewhere based on my experience. That said, if you're just looking for a foldable, commutable keyboard for taking on the go with you, this isn't a dreadful option, just read on to make sure you're happy taking the risk of poor build quality.

A foldable keyboard would be perfect for me. I wouldn't have to do an annoying double shuffle for more desk space every time I launched a game, and I'd be able to have it unfolded for the few keyboard tasks my keypad couldn't help with. Although these things are really designed for folks who want a mobile setup they can take on the go, it looked like the best choice for me, and anyone else who uses an Azeron keypad or controller.

As ideal as this device seemed on paper, I was immediately hit with red flags when I unboxed the SEENDA foldable Bluetooth keyboard. The build quality was let down by hollow, cheap plastics, the folding hinges felt loose, and the key action was worse than even the cheapest laptops. But these weren't deal breakers for me - a relatively affordable, innovative product doesn't have to win any design awards to be useful, so long as it worked for what I needed it for.

That was certainly a nice thought. As soon as I tried to pair the keyboard with my gaming PC, things got worse. For starters, despite being less than two meters away from the computer I was trying to connect it to, Windows 11 wasn't getting any signal from either of this keyboard's Bluetooth connection channels. Yes, Windows 11's Bluetooth settings feel behind the times compared to the rest of Windows 11, but I've had no trouble connecting other devices this way.

The only way I could get the keyboard to pair with my PC? Holding it within a meter of the chassis, which isn't ideal for my couch setup, where the appeal is kicking back. Despite being well within a 2-meter distance from my PC, the only way I could get the SEENDA board to pair was by physically holding it up in the air. Even when I was closer, laying the keyboard down flat (y'know, as is intended for any keyboard) would sever the connection.

I even tried pairing it to a different PC at my desk, where I sit within touching distance of the computer. It wouldn't even pick up the SEENDA keyboard's Bluetooth signal, even if I held it directly against the case. Admittedly, I could get a fairly easy and reliable connection with the HONOR 400 Pro, but that's only really going to be a benefit to commuters who want to send some more involved emails on the train - and even then, I'd just use a laptop or tablet.

Long and short of it is that there's clearly a very feeble Bluetooth receiver inside this keyboard, and it blows any potential practicality out of the water.

Although build quality wouldn't be an issue if the keyboard actually worked, the cheap feeling here is a real slap in the face that adds insult to injury. The hinges are so weak that when you hold the keyboard up, they hyper-extend. One of the rubberized feet even fell off while I was testing it, and I feel like I haven't even taken this thing on the go with me in a backpack. $30 quick fix or not, that's not ideal for a foldable product.

I love discovering affordable, novel peripherals that breathe new life into my gaming setup, but SEENDA's keyboard is one I'd avoid unless you're looking for something to connect to your phone, and you really don't mind poor build quality. For now, I'll be taking a look at our list of the best compact gaming keyboards.

