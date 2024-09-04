I can't stop using Glorious keycaps, thankfully they're up to 38% off at Amazon

I've never been one to downplay the role a good set of keycaps plays in the overall experience of a keyboard. These little plastic covers offer more than the legends they hold, with different materials, thicknesses, and heights all changing the typing feel of pretty much any deck. Picking up a high-quality set can be more expensive than you think, with some of the best options coming in at well over $100. Amazon has come to the rescue this week, though, offering a selection of some of the most high-quality keycap sets on the market for up to 38% off.

That means you can pick up a set of Glorious keycaps for under $40 right now, with the cheapest being the Nebula pack going for just $24.99 (was $39.99). That's a full 38% off the pink / purple gradient design - not bad considering these are heavy-duty PBT caps designed to fit the vast majority of Cherry-switch gaming keyboards.

I'd personally opt for the Caribbean Ocean version, though. You're spending a little more ($29.99 down from $39.99) but I have a similar set (the Ocean model) and it's a particularly pleasing gradient. The Caribbean Ocean has a more balanced split between the different blue hues, so looks even better than my beloved as well.

Not all Glorious keycap sets are included in this sale - right now, you'll only find the Nebula, Caribbean Ocean, Rain Forest, and Pastel clickers included.

Nebula | $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you're going for a pink / purple aesthetic, this Nebula set is looking particularly strong right now. It's the most heavily discounted of all Amazon's current sale with 38% off, and it's at a record-low price.



Caribbean Ocean | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - I'm personally biased - this is the closest to my personal Glorious keycap set on offer in the current sale, but the Caribbean Ocean selection looks gorgeous. You're saving $10 on the full suite right now - impressive considering these have never been cheaper than $34.99 before.



Pastel | $44.99 $39.20 at Amazon

Save $5 - The Pastel set of Glorious keycaps are taking a smaller discount down to $39.20 at Amazon, for a $5 saving. Still, these are rarely discounted and have been as high as $49.99 in just the last few weeks.



Rain Forest | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - With $10 off the final price, the Rain Forest keycap set is down to its lowest price this year, a cost only previously seen back in July. Those numbers did trickle down a little further last year, hitting $34.99 in October but considering that was all of 11 months ago this is still a fantastic offer.



Should you buy Glorious keycaps?

(Image credit: Future)

I only started using Glorious keycaps earlier this year, when the brand announced its subscription model. I've been a custom keyboard lurker for a long time now, dabbling in hot-swappable keyboards and dreaming of building a fully personalized rig (and spending far too much money on it). Keycaps are the first step to making your keyboard your own, and Glorious knows what it's doing.

These caps are all PBT (a durable and nicely textured material that offers both a soft typing feel and a grippy surface for gaming), with DYE Sublimation legends. That does mean you're not getting a doubleshot legend (where the RGB lighting can shine through the cap's letters and numbers) which can put some off. If you've invested in a full RGB system and want those LEDs to shine as brightly as possible, I'd recommend looking into some other options. I like both - I can still see my legends when lighting is turned on, but when I was a more subdued experience I can turn it off and let the crisp lettering stand on its own.

I've had my hands on several Glorious keycap sets in the last few months, and they've all impressed in their quality. I've never encountered any lettering faults and the materials have consistently held up over constant daily use. Their slightly rough surface also just feels incredible premium - especially when paired with a smooth set of switches. And don't worry about the size of your deck, all the offers listed above cater to 60%, 75%, 80%, 85%, TKL, and full size keyboards - just make sure you've got a Cherry MX stem on your switch (most models do).

We're also rounding up all the best wireless gaming keyboards and the best membrane gaming keyboards on the market. If you're kitting out a full setup, though, check out the best gaming mouse models.