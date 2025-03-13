Survivors, Fireflies, Scars, and even Clickers may be wondering where to pre-order the Limited Edition Last of Us DualSense controller tomorrow, and I'm here to help. This is the latest in a long line of limited edition PS5 controllers, and from covering all of their pre-order launches, I have a pretty good idea where to point you towards.

Let's get the details out of the way first of all. The Limited Edition Last of Us DualSense controller will be available for pre-order at 10am local time on March 14, regardless of your region. Since this PS5 controller takes its name from one of the most popular gaming franchises ever, I'd expect them to fly off the shelves, so be ready to grab yours at 10am wherever you find yourself. That's especially true since season 2 of the HBO adaption is nearly upon us, so expect some tough competition.

The Limited Edition Last of Us DualSense controller will set you back $84.99 if you're in the US and £74.99 in the UK. We know for sure that pre-orders will launch at PlayStation's Direct virtual store, but the announcement also mentions "participating retailers". This is the important bit since if stock disappears rapidly over at PlayStation's website, you'll want to race to your next source of stock before it vanishes too. For a full rundown of the retailers that will likely be in play, check out the list I've pulled together below.

I'll be updating this page tomorrow as and when pre-orders go live. I'll put handy links next to each retailer I mention below so that you can use this page as a guide to quickly navigate between them. The controller itself will launch on April 10 in most regions, although depending on where you're based, your controller could arrive later. Season 2 of the HBO series airs on Max on April 13, so you should get your controller right on time for a fresh playthrough of the second Naughty Dog game. Speaking of which, The Last of Us Remastered for PC launches on April 3, so all these launches are linking up with one another.

The Last of Us DualSense pre-orders in the US

✅ PlayStation Direct Store | Check stock We know for certain the new Last of Us DualSense will be available at PlayStation's own store, so it'll be the first place to check at 10am. It could also be the first place to run short of stock, so keep that in mind.



✅ Walmart | Check Stock Walmart already has an early listing page for the new DualSense variant, so again, this is one to dive into at 10am if you're not into ordering straight from PlayStation, or you want to pick it up on launch day.



Amazon | Check Stock Amazon doesn't have a landing page for the new Last of Us controller, but it does show a renewed version already - that's strange since it's a brand new gamepad that isn't even out yet, so maybe be wary of that listing.



The Last of Us DualSense pre-orders in the UK

✅ PlayStation Direct | Check Stock We know for sure that PlayStation Direct will be the first port of call for the new DualSense tomorrow. It'll become available at 10am, so be ready to act quickly in case stock runs out.



Argos | Check Stock Argos is surprisingly reliable with new DualSense launches, and it's the second place I'd visit if stock dries up at PlayStation Direct.



Amazon | Check Stock Amazon doesn't always pack pre-orders of this type of PS5 accessory, but it's always good to check in at the world's largest retailer just in case.



Should you buy the Limited Edition Last of Us DualSense controller?

For how lovely and detailed its design is, the new Limited Edition DualSense doesn't have any extra features from your stock PS5 pad that came with the console. The DualSense Edge is the controller to go for if you fancy a bit more utility in that respect, although there are also plenty of third-party PS5 controllers that are so good that they appear on our best PC controller list too.

While the benefits here are all in the looks department, I can't blame any The Last of Us fan for wanting to get a hold of one of these limited edition gamepads. Compared to the Helldivers 2 edition, this one has a more subtle look about it, and although it has loads of details you can admire close up, its simple black and white design looks right at home with the PS5 and PS5 Pro's aesthetics.

Admittedly, you will need to pay a little extra for the privilege of adding this to your DualSense collection though. The regular DualSense colors may not cost you as much, so if you're looking for a replacement and you're not married to this Limited Edition model, there are other alternatives to opt for.

