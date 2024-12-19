Where to pre-order the Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense controller tomorrow

Listen up, Helldivers, the latest in-ops tactical weapon from the engineers on Super Earth is about to be released, and if you want to defend democracy more efficiently than ever, you'll need to know where to pre-order the Helldivers 2 DualSense controller. Of course, thanks to the Terminids, Automatons, and the returning Illuminate assault, supply routes are limited. Luckily, I've been deployed to the intelligence desk today to point you in the right direction of stock.

The latest in the Limited Edition DualSense controller will be up for pre-order on December 20, 2024, with a launch date of February 6, 2025. Given the popularity of Super Earth's intergalactic peace-keeping campaigns this year, this could prove to be one of the hardest PS5 controllers to secure stock of. Astro Bot's Limited Edition DualSense was hard enough to secure a pre-order for, so if you're keen to get your hands on one of these black and yellow gamepads, it's good to know where to shop.

We know for sure that pre-orders will go live at 10am ET in the US, and 10am GMT in the UK. We also know that PlayStation Direct will be the first port of call when the time comes. From covering previous PlayStation pre-orders, we also have a go-to list of reliable retailers that are likely to stock the controller either on the same day, or in the weeks following.

Now for the bad news. The Helldivers 2 controller will set you back more than a regular DualSense controller. Racking up a price of $84.99 / £74.99, it's worth remembering that this isn't going to give you any extra functionality, as one of the best PS5 controllers might. Even so, a collector's item like this is always going to be a welcome addition to any setup, and with the level of detailing on the controller's face, I think you can easily justify a higher price than usual.

Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense pre-orders in the US

✅ PlayStation Direct Store | Check Stock Sony has confirmed on its PlayStation Blog post about the latest Helldivers 2 updates that the new Limited Edition DualSense can be pre-ordered from PlayStation Direct. This will absolutely be the first place to look for stock at 10am in your region, but it could also be the first place to run out of supply.



Best Buy | Check Stock Best Buy is a reliable retailer of gaming accessories like this. Right now, the link above will take you to the store's listing of regular DualSense controllers in all other colors, but we'll update you if we find a page for the Helldivers 2 Limited Edition.



Walmart | Check Stock Walmart is usually second to Best Buy in terms of its pre-order stock. It can also be quite helpful in terms of navigation because the top banner when you search for a DualSense controller filters through the latest products and deals. This is one to watch for sure.



Amazon | Check Stock Amazon can be slower on the uptake when it comes to Limited Edition DualSense controllers, but since it's such a massive retailer, it's always going to be on the shortlist of places to check for stock.



Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense pre-orders in the UK

✅ PlayStation Direct | Check Stock Once again, PlayStation's Direct store will be the first port of all for pre-ordering the Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense in the UK. We'd try and click the link as close to 10am GMT as you can, because the controller will be in short supply and high demand.



Argos | Check Stock Argos is our second port of call for pre-order releases like this. It always has a surprisingly reliable pool of gaming accessories, and since it's not usually the first place people check, it's a good retailer to know about.



Very | Check Stock When the Astro Bot DualSense launched, Very was actually the most reliable retailer for it in the UK, sporting lots of stock along with its healthy supply of PS5 bundles and other accessories.



GAME | Check Stock GAME has stocked the last few Limited Edition DualSense controllers, so it could be a decent place to check this time around. If you have the retailer's Fraser's Plus Price benefits, you could even save yourself some money.



Amazon | Check Stock Amazon is always going to be a reliable source of this kind of accessory, more so in the UK than in the US. If you have a Prime membership, I'd understand wanting to make the most of free shipping here. Just be fast, since it'll likely be the first place people check if PlayStation Direct isn't the only source of stock.



Should you buy the Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense controller?

Helldivers 2 - DualSense Controller Reveal | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

The Helldivers Edition of the DualSense controller isn't going to make you any better at extinguishing the forces that threaten Super Earth's democracy, at least in a technical sense. On the other hand, literally holding onto freedom in the form of an inspiring controller like this might just unlock an extra level of patriotism in your heart.

There is some beautiful design work on this version of the PS5's controller, with the Helldivers color scheme coming through on the grips. There's texture too thanks to the worn look that your favorite armour will have after a few too many Terminid encounters. Next to the D-pad, you can see some Stratagem arrows, and the labels next to the face buttons harken back to the official Starfield controller for Xbox.

It's also not been that common for us to see black variants of the DualSense. When the PS5 launched, people really felt like the classic black options were missing from Sony's hardware lineup, and a limited edition that isn't going to age quickly (like the Astro Bot version might), will be a welcome addition for anyone who likes darker accessories. It's a shame that these Limited Edition options don't come with designs for the DualSense Edge, however.

