This mobile controller is the best $60 a gamer could spend this Prime Day

I awarded the GameSir G8 Galileo five stars when I reviewed it. As mobile controllers go, it's pretty hard to beat thanks to longer grips, back buttons, and a comfortable feel. Not only is it "built different" than smaller options like the Backbone One, but it's cheaper - and works for both Game Pass cloud streaming and PS5 remote play. I'd recommend this nifty gaming device at any time of the year, but when it sees a discount because of Prime Day, I'll happily put it in the spotlight.

Down from its $79.99 MSRP, you can currently get it for $61.59 thanks to Prime Day. Even despite Backbone putting up a fight, the G8 is still cheaper than that controller's current $69.99 price tag. I can't remember seeing the G8's cost slipping this low, and considering that it only came out in the latter stages of 2023, an $18 discount isn't too shabby.

It's also worth a reminder that that $18 reduction is coming from a product that's already cheaper than its competitors. The Backbone One costs $99.99 at full price, and the Razer Kishi Ultra costs $149. If you ask me, GameSir's option is a better product anyway, so its lower asking price is icing on the cake. I'd particularly recommend this controller to anyone shopping around for Prime Day PS5 deals, and I'll explain why after I tell you a bit more about this deal.

GameSir G8 Galileo | $79.99 $61.59 at Amazon

Save $18 - This mobile controller connects via USB-C, so it'll work with any Android phone or iPhone 15 onwards. If you need a wireless option, there's the newer GameSir G8 Plus, which will cater to your needs. Buy it if: ✅ You want to take your gaming on the go

✅ You have larger hands

✅ You want back buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have a USB-C device UK: £59.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the GameSir G8 Galileo?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

I think the best way I can sum up why the GameSir G8 Galileo is the best mobile controller, is by describing its USB-C connector. Where the Backbone One and other USB-C controllers make it a stressful affair trying to disconnect your phone, the G8 makes it so easy. Its connector pivots up and down so that you don't run the risk of pulling your phone at slightly the wrong angle, ripping the thing off the controller. It's a massive quality-of-life bonus that makes you wonder how nobody else thought of it before.

As mentioned, this controller will work for Xbox players, or PC players using the likes of GeForce Now, but most surprisingly, it makes the PlayStation Portal feel completely redundant (if it didn't already). The G8, through some wizardry I'm not sure we should alert Sony to, is capable of PlayStation 5 Remote Play. Not all mobile controllers can do that, so for your money here, you're getting a massive utility boost.

Even outside of testing out new mobile controllers, I really enjoy taking my games on the go these days. It's nice not needing to spend the money on one of the best gaming handhelds because you have a phone that's capable of streaming in your pocket. The G8 will slide into a bag really easily, so it's convenient to take on the go.

I think the G8 is particularly recommendable to anyone who's put off by the Backbone One's tiny buttons and thumbsticks. Don't get me wrong, that controller was revolutionary and arguably kicked off the current wave of mobile gamepads. Still, its size makes it uncomfortable, and frequently gives me thumb cramps, which is why I prefer the larger size of the GameSir G8.

For more quick deals to check out this week, take a look at Prime Day Meta Quest deals, Prime Day Kindle deals, and Prime Day PC deals.