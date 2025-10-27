These 1-month-old Xbox Series X/S controllers are enjoying their first big discount ahead of Black Friday

The most recent Special Edition series of Xbox Series X controllers was the Breaker Series, released at the beginning of September 2025 to offer Xbox owners a new, funkier camo-style design. It's only been a matter of weeks, but already, these three new designs are enjoying discounts that bring them to new low prices.

At the time of writing, these three controllers are each $10 off at various retailers, making the new cost just $69.99 each at Amazon and Walmart. This is the first meaningful discount for the family, bringing each of them down to a new low price, even though Black Friday is still a month away.

Not counting Xbox Design Lab releases like the recent The Outer Worlds 2 controllers, the Breaker Series is the newest range of Core gamepad skins to come officially from Microsoft. They're distinguished by their camo-like fractured triangles look; Ice Breaker is white and black, Storm Breaker is cyan and navy, and Heart Breaker is pink and purple.

Heart Breaker has been discounted since Prime Day, back at the beginning of October, but Ice Breaker and Storm Breaker are newly discounted as of October 26.

Should you buy the Breaker Series Xbox Controller?

Let's not beat about the bush: if you're looking for any Xbox controller, the Breaker Series isn't your cheapest option. Not only is their MSRP $15 higher than the non-patterened alternatives, but they're newer and so are not as readily-discounted as alternatives. Still, compared to some of the higher-end PC controllers, their price isn't terrible either.

At Amazon I can see the plain-black option for under $50 and a few more colorways for just a little higher. Walmart's prices seem roughly on par, though with a few more discounted options available.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

I should also note that, despite the higher price, these don't bring you any extra features or tricks like an officially licensed pro controller might. Something like the GameSir G7 Pro might be one to consider if you're looking for as much functionality as possible under $100, but its design isn't exactly as flashy as the Breaker series.

I'd instead recommend the Breaker Series deals if you don't mind paying a bit more for an interesting-looking controller. It's commonly known that having a funkier controller makes you a better gamer, especially if you're playing split-screen alongside someone with a boring controller (don't fact-check this; just trust me).

It's possible we'll see Black Friday gaming deals bring the cost of these controllers even cheaper, but given their newness, it's not guaranteed. Instead, we could see other colors of Xbox Series X/S controller get cheaper, including some models that currently aren't discounted.

Prepare for more discounts with our guide on what to expect with the Black Friday Xbox deals this year, read more into the best Xbox X controllers we recommend, or find out about the funky Borderlands 4 Xbox controller.