The Outer Worlds 2 gets its own Xbox controller just weeks before the game's release date

If your excitement for The Outer Worlds 2 wasn't high enough yet, then two eye-catching new Xbox controllers themed around the upcoming sequel could tip you over the edge.

Two weeks ahead of the new game's release, Xbox Design Labs have unveiled new controllers themed around the game. These join Fallout, The Witcher, Ninja Gaiden and Black Ops in the company's roster of game-themed controllers you can pick up. The new controller is on sale now.

The Outer Worlds 2 Standard Xbox controller | $94.98 at Xbox Design Lab

Game designs are some of the pricier Xbox Design Lab designs for sure, costing more than patterned or pure-color alternatives, but it's a price worth paying for a cool look. UK: £82.98 at Xbox Design Lab

Seeing Moon Man peering up at you from the controller is enough to very obviously flag this as being based around The Outer Worlds 2, with the lunar lad a mascot for one of the in-game companies and, as an extension, the game itself.

Those green, purple and black flakes across the body of the controller are representative of the main threat in the game: rifts opening up due to damages in the space-time continuum.

At $94.97 it's not cheap by any means, matching the other game-themed controllers as the priciest options sold by Xbox Design Labs, but it's certainly not as dear as the other controller unveiled...

The Outer Worlds 2 Elite Xbox controller | $188.97 at Xbox Design Lab

This pro-tier gaming handset may not be cheap, but it's been designed to give you that competitive edge in gaming. UK: £172.26 at Xbox Design Lab

The Elite controller gets its own The Outer World 2 decal, with recolored grips and a slightly different position for Moon Man's hat (which, I'll be honest, I only noticed when flipping back and forth between the two pictures).

It's worth pointing out that for both controllers, the prices I cite are the minimum ones. You can customize loads of elements of the design through the Xbox Design Lab interface and it'll increase the price; I managed to create a version of the Standard controller which cost $118.94 (and looked hideous, but that's just because I was picking the blingiest options).

If you're new to the custom Xbox controller game, then you should know that the differences are all aesthetic — buying this The Outer Worlds 2 one won't grant you unique in-game abilities or anything. But it's a fun way to celebrate your love for a game franchise.

While the Xbox Design Lab's Fallout controller still takes up too much space in my heart to allow any other games' versions in, I've got to admit that the Moon Man theme makes this feel like something you could find in The Outer Worlds 2 yourself.

And it's nice to see a unique design, just a few days after we heard of upcoming blue DualSense pre-orders.

