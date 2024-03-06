The latest Xbox Design lab controller asks which version of Vault Boy you are today

The latest Xbox Wireless controller design has emerged from the vault. Included in the Xbox Design Labs program, the new Fallout skin for the Xbox Wireless controller makes it the perfect accessory for fans who are looking forward to the arrival of the new Fallout TV series.

Sporting various illustrations of the franchise's signature mascot Vault Boy, the new Xbox Series X controller was shown off in a fitting animated trailer.

Being a part of the Xbox design labs offering means you can customize its D-Pad and bumper colors based on your preferences. The last time we had an official Xbox Series X controller design this clean may well have been the Starfield edition.

In terms of features, the new Fallout controller skin doesn't offer anything the bog-standard Xbox Wireless control doesn't. It doesn't have any Elite Series back paddles to speak of like the best PC controllers, but disappointingly, its price doesn't reflect that. The Fallout faceplate designs start their pricing from $84.98 / £72.98.

On the bright side, these Fallout controllers are available right away, so there's plenty of time to grab one for yourself before the April 12 launch of the Fallout TV show on Prime Video.

The gamepad has a few design configurations for you to choose from. The Vault Dweller version wears classic Vault Boy and Fallout colors, with off-color white thumbsticks, bright blue bumpers and accent lines, and a golden D-pad. I would imagine this will be the most popular choice among die-hard Fallout merch collectors since it'll fit right into an existing lineup.

Also available is the Brotherhood configuration, which has more muted grey bumpers but sports a shiny red D-pad. The Pip-Boy model looks a bit more like the in-game wrist gadget, and has grey-green thumbsticks and bumpers, with the same blue and yellow accents, and a beige D-pad.

(Image credit: Xbox)

To be honest, that Pip-Boy version isn't my favorite, but then again there's no accounting for taste.

Finally, the Mutant version swaps out the muted wristwear colors for radioactive greens, with thumbsticks and a D-pad that look like they'll melt your face off with radiation poisoning.

If none of those sound like they're for you, you can always opt for the full Design Labs service, which will put the Fallout faceplate on and let you control the rest of the gamepad's elements.

