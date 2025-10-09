If the color or design of your current PS5 controller has you feeling blue, then you'll be glad to hear that Sony has announced a brand-new hue option; but how do you pre-order the Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense controller?

As PlayStation fans have probably already worked out, this new wireless PS5 controller is inspired by the classic cerulean tone which adorns plenty of physical PlayStation devices as well as its software. However it's not being sold as widely as many other funky PS5 controllers and pre-ordering the new DualSense controller may be your best way to secure one.

The Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense controller will release on October 20th for $84.99, the standard price other editions have released for. However, it will only be available at Walmart in the US.

The controller also won't go on sale in the UK or Australia, only releasing in Canada, Mexico and Chile beyond the States (and on October 28 in those latter two regions).

Where to pre-order the Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense controller in the US

Walmart | Coming Soon Walmart has yet to post a landing page for the Icon Blue Special Edition controller, but if it lets you pre-order before they're put on sale, we'll let you know.

Where to pre-order the Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense controller in the UK

In its announcement post, Sony confirmed that the Icon Blue Special Edition controller's regions, and the UK isn't one of them.

Your closest alternatives are the Chroma Indigo or Cobalt Blue versions of the controller, both of which you can find on PlayStation Direct here.

What is the Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense controller release date? The Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense controller will release to Walmart across the US on October 20, when it also releases in Canada. It'll hit shelves in Mexico and Chile just over a week later on October 28.

How much is the Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense controller The Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense controller costs $84.99, which matches other Limited Edition controllers though is $10 more than the standard color models.

Should you pre-order the Icon Blue Special Edition DualSense controller?

The 'Special Edition' part of the title is ironic: most other branded PS5 controllers are called 'Limited Edition', but it's the Icon Blue model that's literally limited. Coming out in only one store in the US, it's clear that this will be hard to find.

The release also suggests there could be limited units of the controller, so if you want one, a pre-order would be really handy. It's a shame there isn't one yet, but hopefully that'll change before release.

And the Icon Blue model could prove popular amongst PlayStation aficionados, given how it embraces the classic shade that many associate with the PlayStation brand. I wish I could pick up a PS5 in the same tone!

Bear in mind that for the same price you can buy much more elaborately-designed PS5 controllers, with Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yotei and Fornite versions which have a little more going on than a single sheet of color. But if you like stripped-back options, and don't mind paying more money than the standard controllers, you hopefully won't mind.

