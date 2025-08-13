There's nothing quite like fishing in the virtual waters of your favorite video games, and this Nintendo patent could hint at the future of this serene hobby

There's something uniquely peaceful about finding the perfect spot on the virtual waters of your favorite video game, casting a line, and waiting for a bite. The only problem? Without dedicated hardware to fish with, it can often involve a lot of tapping, quick-time events, and annoying mechanics. That said, a new Nintendo patent published last week might be hinting at a new novelty accessory that turns your Nintendo Switch controllers into a fishing rod.

The new patent looks like an attachment for the console's Joy-Con 2 controllers that has a crankwheel and handle on it. Besides a fishing rod with a line you reel in, I struggle to see a different use for this unique little accessory. Initially spotted by Nintendo Patents Watch, and reported by Polygon, it seems as though Nintendo wants to find new functions for its magnetically attaching Joy-Cons.

A new Nintendo patent shows two novel Joy-Con 2 attachments—a crank and a clickable wheel. In the first embodiment, the crank features a rotary disc (#803), which is tracked by the mouse sensor (172) through a window (807). Two magnets (511 & 512) secure the attachment. 1/ — @ninpatentswatch.bsky.social (@ninpatentswatch.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-08-13T15:59:26.368Z

The patent seems to lay out details about how such a crank wheel would work. Supposedly, the mouse sensor within the Joy-Con 2, working in combination with the IR sensor, would be able to detect movement and register inputs. That would presumably require a game that has a dedicated minigame for that kind of accessory.

While some have pointed toward fishing in Animal Crossing (which I personally hope is the case), we shouldn't underestimate the novel creativity of Nintendo. This could really point to something totally new, or a spin-off game for an existing franchise.

This news should also be taken with a pinch of salt, because plenty of bizarre video game patents get filed by the likes of Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft, and sadly never see the light of day. As much as I'd hate this patent to be nothing more than bait, often, things like this end up being novel controller ideas that never happen.

Just because patents get filed and published doesn't mean they ever actually turn into a released product in the games industry - it's just a way of securing rights to an idea.

Still, Nintendo has me dreaming of a future for this silly little hobby-within-a-hobby. As my manager Tabitha pointed out recently, fishing mini games can be tough to control, with Fallout 4's even prompting her to call on a pricey Scuf controller in order to secure her catch of the day.

A lot of fishing mini games end up being fairly bland, or slight variations on what came before. With motion controls within the Joy-Con 2 controllers, you could actually perform the movement for casting a line. Then, there could be added tension as you had to keep your hand still while you waited for a bite. Reeling in the line slowly to try and attract fish, then hoisting the controller up as you try to secure your catch? Sounds like a perfect way to enjoy virtual fishing to me.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first attempt at making a dedicated fishing controller. Nintendo's cardboard Labo accessories were a thing last generation, and in the best gaming handheld world, the Playdate has a similar rotary wheel on its side.

I'm always interested in the best PC controllers that offer alternate ways for us to interact with games. Even though Nintendo's patent only hints at this future for virtual fishing, and any use it comes up with will surely be quite novel, this could be a really intriguing bit of hardware as time goes on. After all, fishing games are so popular now that Steam even ran a dedicated fishing game sale recently.

