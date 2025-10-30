The Switch 2 Pro controller just got a Resident Evil Requiem Edition makeover - here's where to buy yours

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller has been given a makeover of survival horror proportions with the new Resident Evil Requiem Edition, set to launch for $99.99 on February 27, 2026.

It's the same Switch 2 controller as before, but its faceplate now features a sleek gunmetal-inspired black design comprised of newspaper clippings. That feels very on brand, given the new Resident Evil Requiem game centers around protagonist and investigative reporter Grace Ashcroft as she explores the creepy and foreboding Wrenwood Hotel.

If the new Resident Evil controller is looking particularly itchy and tasty to you, I've gathered all the US and UK pre-orders links down below. In the US, I recommend sticking with Best Buy ($99.99) for now, as stock is sold out everywhere else. UK Resi fans will have to be a bit more patient as it has yet to drop anywhere, but I'll update this page the moment it does.

Where to pre-order Resident Evil Requiem Edition in the US

Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition | $99.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy was one of the first places where the Resident Evil Requiem Edition of the Switch 2 Pro controller appeared, and stock is still going wrong.

Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition | Check stock at Nintendo

The official Nintendo store was one of the first places to stock the new Resident Evil Requiem Edition Switch 2 Pro controller, but stock has since been entirely depleted. You can always bookmark the US Nintendo store just in case a restock could be on the cards.

Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition | Check stock at Amazon

There have been no sightings of the Resident Evil Requiem Edition Switch 2 Pro controller at Amazon so far, but I recommend checking back in later if you're eager to use your Prime membership for some speedy shipping on release day.

Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition | Check stock at Walmart

Walmart has no shortage of the original Switch 2 Pro controller, but the swish Resident Evil Requiem Edition is nowhere to be seen - another retailer worth checking back in with later.

Where to pre-order Resident Evil Requiem Edition in the UK

Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition | Check stock at Nintendo

The UK has been pretty quiet with any sightings of the Resident Evil Requiem Edition Switch 2 controller so far, even the official Nintendo store. But if the US Nintendo site stocked them, it's worth keeping a watchful eye on the official UK storefront too.

Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition | Check stock at Amazon

The new Resident Evil Requiem Edition controller has also not yet made an appearance on Amazon in the UK. Amazon has been good at stocking up on the basic Switch 2 Pro controller, so it could make an appearance sooner than later.

Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition | Check stock at Very

Very is one of the most underrated UK retailers for Switch 2 accessories, and it was one of the best places to grab the basic Switch 2 Pro controllers at launch. The new Resident Evil Requiem Edition hasn't popped up on the site at all yet, but that could change.

Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition | Check stock at Currys

The Resident Evil Requiem Edition controller is also a no-show at Currys. The UK tech retailer has been reliable for stocking Switch 2 accessories since launch, so it could appear later down the line.

FAQ

(Image credit: Nintendo/Capcom)

When will the Resident Evil Requiem Edition Switch 2 Pro controller release? The Resident Evil Requiem Edition Switch 2 Pro controller launches on February 27, the same day as the game.

Is the Resident Evil Requiem Edition Switch 2 Pro Controller more expensive? The Resident Evil Requiem Edition Switch 2 Pro controller is available to pre-order for $99.99, making it $10 more than the original Switch 2 controller. This extra $10 is likely attributed to the flashy Resident Evil design on its faceplate, as officially licenced accessories typically tend to come with an inflated cost.

What can the Resident Evil Requiem Edition Switch 2 Pro controller do? The Resident Evil Requiem Edition Switch 2 Pro controller comes with all the same features as the original gamepad, including its HD rumble 2, motion controls, amiibo support, and mappable GL and GR buttons. The only difference between the two controllers is that this one features an official Resident Evil design on its faceplate to tie into the release of Resident Evil Requiem on February 27, 2026.

