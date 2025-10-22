One of our favorite PS5 controllers is at its cheapest-ever price, but only for a limited time

If you missed the discount when it struck on Prime Day, one of the best PS5 controllers has returned to the super-low price it temporarily hit several weeks ago. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is a fantastic pro controller (and got a better review score than Sony's own DualSense Edge) and it's beaten the sales price we'd grown a little tired of seeing earlier in the year.

For a limited time only, one version of the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is down to $119.99 on Woot. This Amazon-owned deals site often has decent savings on various gaming peripherals, but it's rare to see one of our favorite options enjoy a price cut.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | $199.99 $119.99 at Woot

Save $80 - We've never seen this pro-tier PS5 controller go cheaper than this current price. The deal is only on the camo-colored controller, so there's a chance it could run off the shelves quicker. UK: £149.99 at Very

There are a few caveats with this Woot order. Firstly, there's a limit of one controller per customer. Secondly, Woot keeps its discounts going until they sell out, or a time limit is reached. In the case of the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, those numbers will jump back up on November 1.

I couldn't find any other models of the controller (read: the non-camo ones) discounted on Woot, however the two plain models: black and white, are both down to $169.90 on Nacon's website, and the white model is at $149.99 at Amazon.

Should you buy the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

As you can tell from the name, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is a pro-style controller, so if you're perfectly happy with your DualSense and don't need any extra customization options you don't need the Revolution.

At this price point, the Nacon is a good bridge for those who have been curious about Pro controllers, but are equally put off by their high prices. The DualSense Edge sells for the same $199 MSRP as Nacon, but rarely goes on sale (it's only ever been about $20 off once since release).

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is our top pick for durability overall as well, with features like stick drift-resistant sensors and a premium finish. These mean you won't be replacing your controller after a few months of hardcore Battlefield 6 or Black Ops 6 frustrations.

We could see the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro return to this price, or go even lower, in November's Black Friday PS5 deals. It's worth remembering, though, that Black Friday is better for breadth of sales than depth.

