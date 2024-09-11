Despite PS5 Pro's enormous $700 price tag, the separate disc drive is already selling out all over the place

The PS5 Pro is already turning heads, not just for its impressive specs , but also its lofty price tag. Even so, that's clearly not stopping some from preparing for its launch by spending even more money on it.

Sony's upgraded PS5 is set to cost $700 / £700, but because it's a digital-only console , that's not counting the optional disc drive which can be purchased separately for $70 / £100. Of course, the key word here is 'optional' – you don't have to have one of these for the console to work, but if you're someone who already has a library of physical PS4 and PS5 games and are looking to upgrade to the Pro, chances are that you're going to want one. It's the exact same add-on that's currently available for Digital Edition PS5 Slim models, except this time, the console it's being added onto is significantly pricier, and it still doesn't come with the vertical stand, either.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that this might put people off, but that's apparently not the case for everyone, because as spotted by Twitter user @NextGenPlayer , the disc drive is already the eighth best selling item in Amazon US' video games category, and has sold out as a result. It's a similar story on Best Buy, which is also fresh out of stock. You've got to commend people for their preparedness – the console itself isn't even available to pre-order until September 26, and it's not out until November 7.

The good news is that if you're also on the lookout for one of these disc drives, they're currently still in stock at other retailers including GameStop and PlayStation Direct in the US. Alternatively, if you think the PS5 Pro is just too pricey, you might be interested in one of the refurbished PS5s that Sony will soon start selling , instead.

You can check out our PS5 Pro pre-order guide for everything you need to know ahead of the upcoming console going on sale.