AMD's new Ryzen 9 X3D processors launch today, here's the stock I've found so far

AMD's most powerful desktop processors launch today, so I don't blame you for wondering where to buy the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D. After a reveal at CES at the start of the year, we finally got official launch dates and pricing for AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D CPUs. The beefy 9950X3D rests at $699.99 while the 9900X3D costs $599.99, and either will allow you to harness some serious gaming and content creation power thanks to their 3D V-cache technology.

These two processors are bound to shake up the best CPU for gaming landscape, especially compared to Intel's latest desktop processors which haven't been getting rave reports from gamers and content creators. From a look around the virtual stores this morning, it seems like Newegg is the place to be in the US if you want to secure stock of the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D for $699.99. Be warned though, the listings already say that they're out of stock, despite also having a line to say that orders will go live at 6 am PST. So maybe act quickly if you want to buy today.

In the UK, I'm not seeing any stock for either processor yet, so it may be a case of waiting until one or two retailers put their supply out for people to buy. I'll be keeping an eye on this for the rest of the day, so if and when I see retailers in the UK joining the party I'll update this page.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D | $699.99 at Newegg

The latest flagship processor from AMD sports some serious power for gaming and content creation, including 16 Zen 5 CPU cores, 32 threads, and a maximum boost clock speed of 5.7GHz. Check stock: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D | $599.99 at Newegg

If you don't quite have the budget for the new flagship, the 9900X3D still gets you the 3D V-cache boost over the original Ryzen 9000 top dog, but comes in $100 cheaper. This CPU sports 12 cores and 24 threads, so you're still getting a lot of horsepower to gallop with. Check stock: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

