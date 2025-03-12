AMD's new Ryzen 9 X3D processors launch today, here's the stock I've found so far
AMD's most powerful desktop processors yet launch today, here's where to buy them
AMD's most powerful desktop processors launch today, so I don't blame you for wondering where to buy the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D. After a reveal at CES at the start of the year, we finally got official launch dates and pricing for AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D CPUs. The beefy 9950X3D rests at $699.99 while the 9900X3D costs $599.99, and either will allow you to harness some serious gaming and content creation power thanks to their 3D V-cache technology.
These two processors are bound to shake up the best CPU for gaming landscape, especially compared to Intel's latest desktop processors which haven't been getting rave reports from gamers and content creators. From a look around the virtual stores this morning, it seems like Newegg is the place to be in the US if you want to secure stock of the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D for $699.99. Be warned though, the listings already say that they're out of stock, despite also having a line to say that orders will go live at 6 am PST. So maybe act quickly if you want to buy today.
In the UK, I'm not seeing any stock for either processor yet, so it may be a case of waiting until one or two retailers put their supply out for people to buy. I'll be keeping an eye on this for the rest of the day, so if and when I see retailers in the UK joining the party I'll update this page.
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D | $699.99 at Newegg
The latest flagship processor from AMD sports some serious power for gaming and content creation, including 16 Zen 5 CPU cores, 32 threads, and a maximum boost clock speed of 5.7GHz.
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D | $599.99 at Newegg
If you don't quite have the budget for the new flagship, the 9900X3D still gets you the 3D V-cache boost over the original Ryzen 9000 top dog, but comes in $100 cheaper. This CPU sports 12 cores and 24 threads, so you're still getting a lot of horsepower to gallop with.
Looking for more PC upgrades this year? Check out the best RAM for gaming, the best computer speakers, and the best graphics cards.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension. Location: UK Remote
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
AMD's pro-consumer 9070 strategies are exactly why it's primed to dominate the CPU market in 2025
The RX 7800 XT is the only mid-range GPU at a remotely reasonable price right now, and it comes with Monster Hunter Wilds