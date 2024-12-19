The Secretlab Christmas sale has arrived, and some of the deals are just as good as Black Friday

I don't have an Advent calendar this year, but luckily, I have another way of measuring how close we are to Christmas. Secretlab sales don't come around often, but you know when the brand's Christmas sales arrive, it's time to get your last-minute Christmas shopping done.

Secretlab has to be one of the most popular gaming chair brands out there, but its price tags can reach pretty high numbers once you've chosen your design, materials, add-ons, and whatever else. It truly is a Christmas miracle then, that 2024's festive sale has brought down the price of some Titan Evo models by $100/£100. In true Secretlab sale fashion though, this full advertised discount only applies to certain sizes of certain upholstery and colorways. For the most part, you'll get a cool $30 saving on most designs, bringing the price of The Flash model down to $594, for example.

Of course, a wider range of this best gaming chair contender is on offer, you just won't get the full $100 saving the brand claims. Lots of designs are seeing a $30 reduction at least, which doesn't seem like much, but for a premium product with this kind of build quality, that's not bad. If you want to go for a cheaper version with the same discount, you can get a Secretlab Titan Evo Lite for $30 less just now too.

Secretlab Titan Evo The Flash | $449 $419 at Secretlab

Save $30 - This beautiful red version of the Titan Evo can get you the full $100 saving if you opt for its small size, which is the same as Black Friday's best offer. Other versions available for the full $100 less include the Viego, Team Secret, Team Liquid, and Horde models. Buy it if: ✅ You like the DC character this is inspired by

✅ You want the full saving

✅ You want the full-fat Titan Evo Don't buy it if: ❌ You have another design in mind

❌ You like a plush chair UK Equivalent: £389 at Secretlab

Secretlab Titan Evo Lite | $449 $419 at Secretlab

Save $30 - This version of the Titan Evo is the lightest on your wallet, but still packs in most of the features you want from Secretlab's flagship gaming chair. This is an exact replica of the Titan Evo Lite's Black Friday and Cyber Monday price, too. Buy it if: ✅ You'd like a Titan Evo on a budget

✅ You like the traditional Secretlab colorways

✅ You don't need all the features Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to choose between lots of colors and materials

❌ You can afford the regular version UK: £389 at Secretlab

You might be glad to know that the Secretlab sale extends to the brand's best gaming desks too. The Secretlab Magnus and Secretlab Magnus Pro are both on offer, with the latter seeing up to $139 off.

Secretlab Magnus Pro | $878 $799 at Secretlab

Save $99 - The Magnus Pro is back down to its Black Friday price as well, giving you an almost $100 reduction on the workstation's full price. If you want a sit-stand desk with loads of opportunities for great cable management, look no further. Buy it if: ✅ You want a standing desk

✅ You care about cable management

✅ You want the option to have more add-ons later Don't buy it if: ❌ You wouldn't use the standing features UK: £798 £729 at Secretlab



Should you buy a Secretlab gaming chair?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Secretlab has an amazing selection of officially licensed gaming chairs with designs that rep loads of nerdy franchises. From The Witcher to Game of Thrones, to Dragon Ball Z, to Dota 2 - there's a design for every fan in this brand's wares. The cosmetic selection is honestly unmatched by any other gaming furniture brand, so it's one of the biggest reasons to buy from Secretlab.

Then, of course, there's the build quality of the Titan Evo range. I've parked my tushy in many a gaming seat, and I can say with confidence that even if this brand's thrones aren't my favorite, they're the most robust on the market. Even after months of use, you won't hear a squeak, creak, or any other noise coming out of it, and that's true for the Softweave versions and the brand-new Secretlab NanoGen Edition I just reviewed.

So why wouldn't I buy from Secretlab, personally? Gaming chairs are supposed to blend comfortable cushioning with ergonomic posture support - y'know, so you can still walk in your 40s after playing thousands of hours a year of your favorite PC games. For me, Secretlab's chairs are just a little bit too firm to be truly comfortable. Nonetheless, they tout loads of great features and are popular choices for most gamers.

If, like me, you'd rather have more plush cushioning during your working or gaming hours, check out options from Boulies, Corsair, or even AndaSeat.

There are loads of gifts for gamers out there right now. To narrow your search, look at the best PS5 gifts and the best Xbox gifts.