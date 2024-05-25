I recommend this gaming chair every time its price drops, and Memorial Day sales are making me do it again

When I reviewed the Corsair TC100 Relaxed, I deemed it "a couch on wheels". It might not be the flashiest set of cushions around, it may not sport premium leather upholstery, but it has the fundamentals of a good gaming chair. It's comfortable, it's an ergonomic shape, and it's supportive of your posture.

Since I cover gaming chairs and their deals every week, I'm used to seeing Corsair's 2023 sleeper hit go on sale in the UK. In the US, its price is slightly higher, and seeing it drop is more uncommon. Thankfully, Memorial Day deals are here, and that means the Corsair TC100 relaxed has dropped from its MSRP of $249.99 to $219.99 at Amazon.

Like the adjustable height on this underdog of a gaming chair, I'll level with you. It isn't the deepest price cut this seat has ever seen. Still, it's cheaper than we've seen it go for this year, and I'd argue that this chair is great value even when it isn't discounted. You can get gaming chair deals for around the $100 mark, but do they give you the same mark of quality as a premium brand like Corsair?

The best gaming chairs usually cost a fair penny, so when you find one for under $300 that doesn't look like some experimental Herman Miller wannabe it's worth looking into.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed | $249.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The lowest price we've ever seen on this gaming chair is $189.99, which we haven't seen since the Holiday and Black Friday season last year. Unless you plan on waiting around to see if that deal reappears later this year, this is a good time to pull the trigger here. Buy it if: ✅ You want a great value gaming chair

✅ You're happy with black or grey colorways

✅ You don't want leather Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather a flashier gaming chair design

Should you buy the Corsair TC100 Relaxed?

To me, the Corsair TC100 Relaxed is the perfect gaming chair for anyone who wants the benefits of a proper gaming seat, but who needs something a bit low-profile. Is your gaming space also your work-from-home setup? Nobody needs their snarky older colleagues commenting on the fluorescent yellow color of a CyberPunk liveried Secretlab Titan Evo. A gaming chair like the TC100 will prevent anyone from commenting on your gaming decor.

In terms of adjustability and lumbar support, the TC100 Relaxed has everything you'd really need. It isn't the be-all, end-all in gaming chairs, and if you want to be on the clear side of the ergonomic support versus all-day comfort debate, you won't really be satisfied either way here. In my eyes, this chair is comfortable, while also supportive - and a strong blend of both is never a bad thing.

The TC100 Relaxed feels as good to sit in as any gaming chair from a dedicated brand in the space. It also has a very springy seat cushion, which I sort of miss falling into.

