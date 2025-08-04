Hold the foam, did my favorite budget gaming chair just reach a new low price?

Every week, I look for the best cheap gaming chair deals, and it's never an easy job. Mostly, that's because cheap gaming chairs don't really exist, and particularly if you want the features these seats are known for, you're hardly ever going to find them for less than £200.

That means that you're often at the mercy of deals, discounts, seasonal sales, and lucky timing if you're shopping for one of the best gaming chairs. The first one I always check the price on is the Corsair TC100 Relaxed because I truly believe this is the perfect gaming chair for those players. I feel like I've discovered a miracle though, because although this chair gets frequent discounts down to £199, it's suddenly fallen to £159.99 at Corsair, and I've never seen it priced so low.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed | £159 at Corsair

Save £40 - I see this chair get discounts frequently, but usually only by £10-20. Near £200, this chair is a steal, so getting it for £159 is a discount to make the most of if you're in need of a new place to sit. Buy it if: ✅ You need a new chair on a budget

✅ You want solid features for the money

✅ You don't want something colorful Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a fan of support cushions

❌ You need more than two armrest dimensions

Annoyingly, this discount hasn't been replicated by Corsair's US store, so it's only our UK readers who are going to be able to make the most of this offer. In fact, Stateside, I'd say this is actually a bad time to seek out the Corsair TC100 Relaxed since its price is seeing a big spike at Amazon to above its launch price.

Regardless, I'd recommend the TC100 Relaxed to any UK reader who is looking to get themselves a more comfortable, more supportive chair to sit in for work and gaming time, without breaking the bank. For a budget chair, there are loads of features here, and having sat in it for months before I wrote my review, I can say there's plenty of comfort to be had.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Along with all the swivelling, adjusting, height changing, and reclining you'd expect from an office chair these days, you also get some 2D armrests, which is a big perk for this price range. I think armrests are one of the most underappreciated and important parts of a gaming chair, especially for PC gamers. Think about it, your elbows need to be at the right height to line up with your desk so that you can comfortably and accurately use your mouse and keyboard. This means getting them at the right height and width for you, and the TC100 Relaxed does a great job of that.

There's no integrated lumbar support here, but you do get a lumbar cushion and a neck cushion to help you find the comfortable position you want. The neck cushion was a tad stiff for my liking, but the lower back cushioning did a great job of straightening my spine while I was sat at my desk for work.

For more chilled out gaming sessions though, I was able to cross my legs thanks to Corsair's wide seatbase. This is one of the few brands that really leans into offering a wider seat, and I really appreciate that Corsair even allows it in its cheaper offering here.

The one thing Corsair's seat is lacking is some color. It's available in a grey or black colorway with either a leatherette or fabric upholstery. But unlike a lot of more pricey gaming chairs, there's no option to personalise and add some color to your setup, which is a shame. Still, the fabric version I tested made up for that lack of color with a soft touch and more comfortable cushioning than a lot of chairs at this price point will give you.

Gaming chair deals for US readers:

Looking to polish up that desk space? Check out the best gaming PCs, the best gaming monitors, and the best PC controller.