They told me a pink couch would look silly, so I tried a pink gaming chair instead

The GT Omega Pro Series Gen 2.0 is a comfortable and easy-to-assemble gaming chair that brings a splash of color to your gaming setup. While it lacks premium adjustability and customisation, it is a strong choice for a mid-range gaming chair that doesn’t break the bank.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

GT Omega is a brand that has, in the last few years, really established itself in the gaming chair market. Thanks to its wide range that spans from racing sim seats to their PRO Series gaming chairs, it’s now a force to be reckoned with if you’re looking for a place to sit without parting with all your savings. Reasonable pricing helps to make them eye-catching, but what really caught my eye with the GT Omega Pro Series Gen 2.0 was its stunning shade of pink.

As someone who has always considered himself primarily a console gamer, one of the major factors that deterred me from the vast world of PC gaming was the idea of sitting at a desk. I had convinced myself that nothing could be more comfortable than sinking into the couch; if I was to take the leap, then I needed something just as comfy. One pro of a desk chair though? The fact that you can personalize it to you and your setup. I’m not sure how guests would feel about a bright pink couch in my living room, but one of the best pink gaming chairs is much more fetching.

The GT Omega Pro Series Gen 2.0 aims to provide that comfort and dash of color you might want in your setup. Coming in at $362.43/£189.95 it looks to, (particularly in the UK), undercut a lot of the best gaming chair competition. But does it have all the features to compete with a stacked market and finally scoop me off my sofa?

Assembly

(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

The GT Omega Pro Series Gen 2.0 was a breeze to build. The instructions are straightforward and easy to follow, with the actual process of building it being very simple - I found it about as easy to build as the Razer Iskur V2 X. Additionally I felt very patriotic as the cardboard box it arrived in had ‘DESIGNED IN SCOTLAND’ proudly on the side, and as a Scottish man this caused a reflex action where I broke out into a rendition of Flower of Scotland and then 500 Miles.

I’ve mentioned before in my review of the Razer Iskur V2 X that I enjoy a harder seat, and honestly, this was the perfect blend of both for me. At times, it felt like I was sinking into it, while there were times I felt propped up by it. I have confidence that people who like both soft and hard cushioning will find comfort in the Pro Series Gen 2.0.

GT Omega supplies you with all the tools you’ll need inside the box, which means I now have an extra Allen Key added to my collection. As long as you follow the instructions and don’t do a classic Dad move at Christmas by throwing them away, I have faith you’ll also find it easy to put together.

In total, I would estimate that if you follow the guide that comes with the chair, you’ll be seated and gaming within 30 minutes. Having actually timed myself, I know that it took me 22 minutes and 26 seconds to have it assembled and an additional 4 minutes to load up Grand Theft Auto V and be driving around Los Santos.

It is worth noting that I built the chair by myself; this could be a quicker job if split between two people - although, with too many cooks, who knows. The process was fairly easy. The individual parts were light enough to put together on my own, and it all simply clicked into place. I always find attaching the wheels to the base of the chair very satisfying, and it was no different here, just slide them into the slots and you’ve got your base setup. The easy setup continued as I used the Allen Key provided to attach the backrest to the seat. This was just a matter of screwing them together nice and tight - this is the same for the armrests. The only area that I found a little bit challenging on my own was getting the seat attached to the base. Trying to line it up with the pipe was a bit of a struggle, but I got there after a couple of attempts.

Design

(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

The first thing you notice about the design of this particular GT Omega Pro Series Gen 2.0 is the pink fabric. It is an absolutely stunning color that really stands out in the market. So many pink gaming chairs only offer that shade in one or two parts, but this is a truly bold, pink chair all over. After years of having a basic black office chair, or more recently, the Boulies Elite Series or Razer Iskur V2 X, it is a nice change of pace to have something that looks like it has some personality.

If you’re more Oppenheimer than Barbie, then that’s okay. The Pro Series Gen 2.0 also comes in ‘Jet-Black’ and ‘Clouded-Grey’ color schemes. It also comes in a leather upholstery in a black colorway, although that’s currently out of stock at the time of writing. However, I can safely say that the ‘Rose-Pink’ fabric option is absolutely the best choice. It feels really nice to the touch, and each colorway still manages to look distinct.

Aside from the options of which material and which color you’d like your chair to be, that is it. Granted, you can add additional separate purchases like a floor pad or additional cushioning for your armrests, but these are not essential and are just extra purchases that you can buy at any time.

Features

(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

The Pro Series Gen 2.0 sports most of the key features you’d expect from the best gaming chairs on the market. You have your standard adjustable height, allowing you to fine-tune the seat to your desired height. Additionally, you’re able to recline up to a full 180 degrees, not that I am sure you’d ever need to go that far back, but it’s nice to have on the off chance you want to take a nap at your desk in between gaming sessions.

One of my favourite aspects of the Pro Series Gen 2.0 is the adjustable armrests. Not only can their height be adjusted, but you can also move them forward or back to meet your position, and they can be rotated too. 3D armrests, then, so not quite the 4D ones you might see from higher-end models, but they give the Corsair TC500 Luxe a run for its money.

When I said “most of the key features of a high-end gaming chair”, one of the main ones the Pro Series Gen 2 is missing is integrated lumbar support. Thankfully, it has the go-to substitute for this. While the lumbar support isn’t built into the chair like the Razer Iskur V2 X, which I found to be comfortable but a little hard to get used to, GT Omega instead supplies you with both a lumbar cushion and a neck cushion.

Performance

(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

After a very easy assembly, I was into the games in no time. Like a large portion of gamers shopping for a new seat, I have an office job. This means I’m sitting at a desk 9-5, five days a week, so essentially what I’m saying is “I know what uncomfortable feels like.” This, along with my preference for console couch gaming has led me to neglect the PC gaming landscape as I don’t want an uncomfortable experience when I get home. The GT Omega Pro Series Gen 2.0 helped change that perspective for me.

While you don’t “sink” into the seat as much as your conventional couch, the Pro Series Gen 2.0 has a very comfortable seat cushion that gives enough squish to satisfy, while also staying firm to provide you with support. Their website describes it as “high-end cold moulded foam,” and it does feel very premium. What exactly is “cold moulded foam”? Well, it is foam cushioning that has a layer of skin on its edges, which stops air from escaping, allowing it to hold its shape for longer.

I’ve mentioned before in my review of the Razer Iskur V2 X that I enjoy a harder seat, and honestly, this was the perfect blend of both for me. At times, it felt like I was sinking into it, while there were times I felt propped up by it. I have confidence that people who like both soft and hard cushioning will find comfort in the Pro Series Gen 2.0.

(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

That same praise extends to the backrest, as it felt really comfortable to relax into. Now, remember when I said it gets a half-tick for lumbar support? Well, while the additions of the cushions were nice - occasionally you’ll see companies charging extra for these to be included - I didn’t find the lumbar support cushion to be particularly comfortable. So, while I usually look for lumbar support in a gaming chair, the experience was actually better without it on the Pro Series Gen 2.0.

I enjoyed the neck pillow for the most part. However, I did find it rather annoying every time I moved. The default position for it between the gaps on the backrest meant that it fell much lower on my upper back than on my neck. Perhaps the seat is designed for someone smaller than me? I’m exactly 6’ tall, so smaller people may find it a better fit. I did get around this by hooking it around the top of the headrest but I was constantly worried that the clip was being stretched too much and it would ping off.

Should you buy the GT Omega Pro Series Gen 2.0?

(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

Admittedly, pink is one of my favourite colors, and the GT Omega Pro Series Gen 2.0 is one of the nicest-looking chairs if you’re of the same opinion. It has a very sleek look and, while the pink is bright, it isn’t off-putting or garish. So, if you’re in the market for a pink gaming chair, then absolutely I would recommend the Pro Series Gen 2.0 - it also helps that it won’t cause you to go into shock when you see the cost of one leave your account.

Similarly, if you’re looking for a gaming chair that will give you enough comfort for those long gaming sessions at your PC, then the Pro Series Gen 2.0 does the job. Although it is worth remembering that it doesn’t come with built-in lumbar support, which many of the best gaming chairs have integrated now without the use of clunky cushions.

I mentioned earlier that I am exactly 6’ tall, while the seat is perfectly comfortable for me, I do think that anyone bigger than me may find it a little bit small. If you’re in that 5’2” to 6’2” range, then this will be perfect for you.

When it comes to price, I do acknowledge that it is a much better deal in the UK than it is in the US. While it is practically a steal in the UK at £189.95, you may be able to find a better chair in the US at a similar price point or even cheaper - for example, the Boulies Elite Series, which is only $10 more expensive and is considered our ‘Best First Gaming Chair’.

How we tested the GT Omega Pro Series Gen 2.0?

I spent 3 weeks with the GT Omega Pro Series Gen 2.0 as my primary gaming seat and office chair at home. I regularly spent sessions of up to 6 hours sitting in the Pro Series gen 2.0 and performed a range of tasks, including writing, gaming, and Twitch streaming.

For more on how we test gaming chairs, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

Building a desk setup? Check out the best gaming PCs, the best gaming desks, and the best gaming monitors.