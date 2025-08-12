Best Buy just dropped a massive Tech Fest sale, but these are the only eight deals gamers should be checking out

Best Buy is celebrating the summer with a massive Tech Fest sale this week, and I've spent the day sorting the wheat from the chaff. We get our paws on all the latest and greatest gaming tech here at GamesRadar+, which means I've got an eye for the products that are actually worth your time.

I started my hunt for the best gaming deals in this week's Tech Fest sale by opening up every tab I recognized from our top recommendations. That was a Chrome nightmare - there is some gold on these shelves.

Then I checked price history. I've been tracking major sales like this for over five years now, so I know retailers don't generally make their best offers in August. If anything from that initial shortlist has been cheaper in the recent past (ie over Prime Day) then it's likely to drop again in the near future. I've only kept the gadgets at or near record-lows that are actually worth hopping on.

Today's top Best Buy Tech Fest deals for gamers

1. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This is a PS5 remaster of one of the previous generation's best games, and it's only ever dipped to a few cents below this $29.99 sales price in the past. At just $30, this is a must-see addition for any physical collection. Featured in: Best PS5 games Read more: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered review

2. Silent Hill 2 | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Silent Hill 2 is actually fairly old now, but it's still never been cheaper than $29.99. Whether you're looking to scratch that horror itch before Resident Evil Requiem or you're keen to return to these misty streets, this is a fantastic offer. Featured in: Best horror games Read more: Silent Hill 2 Remake review

3. Sonic X Shadow Generations (NS2) | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - This is the first time I've seen the full Nintendo Switch 2 version of Sonic X Shadow Generations down to $39.99 - previously it's only ever teetered down to $46. Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch 2 games

4. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 has only ever been $5 cheaper than this $39.99 sales price and considering it's already particularly affordable that's a win. You're spending $40 here and picking up a budget wired headset packed with audio pedigree. Featured in: Best gaming headset Read more: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 review

5. Seagate Game Drive for Xbox (5TB) | $149.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - It's a smaller saving on a larger hard drive, but the Seagate Game Drive generally only ever drops to this $129.99 sales price. If you're looking to back up a whole Game Pass library this is a worthy investment at a record-low rate. Featured in: Best Xbox Series X hard drive

6. WD Black SN770M 2TB SSD | $239.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - We're just on the cusp of eligibility here. The WD Black SN770M has been $10 cheaper in the last few months, but it only hit $157 over Prime Day. We're in spitting distance of that record-low, and even this $70 discount is rare on this internal handheld SSD. Featured in: Best Steam Deck accessories Read more: WD Black SN770M review

7. HP Omen 35L RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC | $1,599.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The HP Omen 35L is already one of Duncan's favorite PCs for value, and Best Buy has a $250 discount on this RTX 5060 Ti build this week. That sends you home with an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Featured in: Best gaming PCs Read more: HP Omen 35L review

8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The G14 has been $50 cheaper in the past, but considering discounts on these newer RTX 5060 configurations are still sparse it just sneaks into this list. Best Buy's Tech Fest sale has $400 off this mid-range rig - not bad considering there's 32GB RAM and an OLED display up for grabs. Featured in: Best gaming laptop Read more: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review

