Turtle Beach has unveiled the best looking Switch 2 cases yet and they're only $30 each

The best Switch 2 cases are about to get an injection of color and Nintendo whimsy thanks to Turtle Beach, and it's about time.

The brand has unveiled new PlayTrek Switch 2 cases featuring flashy flip-to-reveal Super Mario and Donkey Kong designs. They're refreshing to see after the plethora of plainly-colored cases I've tested since the handheld launched back in June.

They aren't just dripped in bright and vivid colors and Nintendo characters either, but they feature flashy lencticular designs that make them stand out from the rest of the licensed cases on the market. Even the inside of the hard-shell TPU-coated accessories plays host to vivid-colored details, and I can't wait to get my hands on them when they launch on November 12 later this year.

This new PlayTrek Switch 2 case from Turtle Beach does away with the boring one-color designs and switches it up for a flashy lenticular Super Mario pattern that changes as you move it around. The case doesn't just look great, it's also decked out with storage for games and accessories, and features a handy handle for all your gaming on the go travel needs. UK: £19.99 at Amazon

The Donkey Kong case features DK and Diddy Kong running through a jungle setting, and it matches perfectly with the Rematch controller launched by Turtle Beach earlier this year. Like the Super Mario case, you can store up to 12 physical games in this case, along with some small accessories, and naturally, your Switch 2 too.



If you have no idea what lenticular means, you aren't alone, as our team's very own Duncan Robertson didn't know either when he checked out the new Rematch Donkey Kong Switch controller. The lenticular effect in these cases basically means that you can see a revealed image (hence the flip-to-reveal name) if you look at the case from a different angle.

If you grew up in the '90s and ever had those '3D' posters that looked like they moved or had an added layer of depth to them, that's pretty much what's going on here. However, instead of a picture on your wall, it's cute Switch 2 cases that you can take with you as you travel.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Turtle Beach/Nintendo) (Image credit: Turtle Beach/Nintendo)

I'm a huge fan of the Mario Bricks design, myself. I can already foresee the fun I can have revealing its not-so-hidden Mario art whenever someone asks me why I have a Switch 2 case covered in bricks.

The case doesn't just look funky, but it has plenty of storage, just like the Belkin Carrying Case, one of my favorites so far. Inside its hard-shell exterior, you'll be met with storage for up to 12 physical original Switch and Switch 2 game carts, and a fabric pocket mesh for storing smaller accessories like your Joy-Con 2 controller rails or a spare USB-C charging cable too.

These Turtle Beach cases look almost identical to the innards of my favorite carrying case, but include some colored detailing around the game storage slots and fabric mesh pocket to make the interior stand out a bit more, which I personally prefer. I'll have to wait and get my hands on these cases to see if they're primed for being part of our best Nintendo Switch 2 case list, though.

Both the Mario Bricks and Donkey Kong PlayTrek Switch 2 cases are available to pre-order for $29.99 directly from Turtle Beach and retailers like Amazon and will launch on November 12, 2025.

